Work continues to spruce up Timberlake Station shopping center

Construction has begun on the Timberlake Station shopping center, which will be receiving an overall facelift through next year.
Joseph Huang, partner with the Timberlake Station Group, said renovations on the façade began a few weeks ago when crews demolished the front of one of the four buildings on the property. Construction on the building should be complete by the end of the year.
“It looked very very dated. It’s almost a sore to the eye to me,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of work put into the center and it’s been kind of neglected, so we’re putting in some love and giving it what it needs to attract new tenants.”
The Timberlake Station Group LP purchased the property at 7701 Timberlake Road — which includes four buildings — for $3.7 million in early February.
Timberlake Station sits on about nine acres and includes businesses such as Papa John’s Pizza, Tropical Smoothie Café, Central VA Flooring, Harbor Freight, Westside Deli and Family Dollar. The development once was home to Winn-Dixie and, more recently, the Sears Hometown Store.
Crews are working now on framing a new front to the building — closest to the Timberlake Kroger, which is not part of Timberlake Station — which Huang said will be a more updated façade to the circa-1965 structure.
He said it is now home to Nannys Prim and Décor, a boutique store; Sunkissed by Bethany, a tanning salon; and a soon-to-be call center, which will occupy 7,800 square feet of vacant space.
Kimberly Windsor, owner of Nannys Prims and Décor, said she moved her store into a space at the center back in June.
“It’s Timberlake, so it’s convenient to everything no matter where you’re coming from,” she said. “It’s a central location and is a convenience for my customers to pop in, which was important to me.”
She said she is excited for the new façade of the center to be complete and though the construction is a headache right now, she said it will be worth it in the long run.
Huang said crews will complete at least $500,000 in capital improvements, renovations and deferred maintenance such as roofing and façade work for the left side of the building and install LED lighting for the entire center. Next year, there will be more improvements as the company expands and develops new pad sites for a possible drive-thru.
“COVID or not, we want to continue with this business plan to give the community what it needs,” Huang said. “Throughout the whole summer we actually did more leasing, and are continuing on with the planning and engineering of the façade. Throughout this whole time we didn't stop.”
