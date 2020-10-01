Work continues to spruce up Timberlake Station shopping center

He said it is now home to Nannys Prim and Décor, a boutique store; Sunkissed by Bethany, a tanning salon; and a soon-to-be call center, which will occupy 7,800 square feet of vacant space.

Kimberly Windsor, owner of Nannys Prims and Décor, said she moved her store into a space at the center back in June.

“It’s Timberlake, so it’s convenient to everything no matter where you’re coming from,” she said. “It’s a central location and is a convenience for my customers to pop in, which was important to me.”

She said she is excited for the new façade of the center to be complete and though the construction is a headache right now, she said it will be worth it in the long run.

Huang said crews will complete at least $500,000 in capital improvements, renovations and deferred maintenance such as roofing and façade work for the left side of the building and install LED lighting for the entire center. Next year, there will be more improvements as the company expands and develops new pad sites for a possible drive-thru.

“COVID or not, we want to continue with this business plan to give the community what it needs,” Huang said. “Throughout the whole summer we actually did more leasing, and are continuing on with the planning and engineering of the façade. Throughout this whole time we didn't stop.”

