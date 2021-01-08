Work to begin on west end of River Ridge mall, demolition of Macy's included

River Ridge mall is moving forward with its next phase of redevelopment, beginning with the demolition of the former Macy’s building on the west end of the property.

The demolition is scheduled for first quarter of this year, a news release sent on Friday states.

The revitalized area is envisioned as River Ridge’s restaurant and entertainment hub along with traditional retail and personal services options, the release states.

It will provide a contemporary, open-air shopping experience with higher store elevations and urban-esque storefront designs, as well as an outdoor venue for family themed community events.

“Now that updates to the Center Court and East End have been completed, we are looking forward to the renovation of the West End,” said Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge in the release. “This next phase will take place in two parts, beginning with the demolition of Macy’s and construction on the exterior façade of the West End followed by the development of an outdoor gathering space.”

In addition, the existing food court will be renovated and replaced with a new and contemporary food hall that will include both indoor and outdoor seating. Construction on the food hall is planned to begin in the second quarter of this year.

