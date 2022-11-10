Yankee Candle facility to close by end of year

A local Yankee Candle Co. facility will close at the end of the year, affecting 187 employees, according to a notice from the state.

The facility is at 1000 Dillard Drive in the city of Lynchburg.

A state WARN notice was issued Nov. 1 about Newell Brands, which owns Yankee Candle. The notice said the closure will take effect Dec. 31.

Virginia's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act requires companies to notify the commonwealth of mass layoffs or closures that affect a significant number of employees.

Traci Blido, executive director for Virginia Career Works — Central Region, said her office received the WARN notice about the closure and said the organization will assist employees as they find new employment or seek training.

A human resources contact for the company referred a reporter to a media contact, who did not return requests for comment.