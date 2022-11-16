YMCA Express, Bedrock Church to expand with $2.5M in updates

The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered a business partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations, a news release states.

Bedrock Church is investing $1.9 million into the building at 3408 Old Forest Road, which has been home to Express YMCA for the past 12 years. The church moved into the building in 2020 as a tenant after the YMCA expanded the facility. The renovation and updates will cost $2.5 million, with the YMCA providing the additional funds to complete the project.

"Both organizations are looking toward the future, confident that this partnership will allow them to increase their capacity for charitable work while serving their members," the release from the YMCA states.

James Barnes, Bedrock Church Lead Elder, said in the release the church desires to actively participate in the Lynchburg community's emotional, spiritual, and physical health.

"We are excited to further commit to a long-term partnership with the YMCA that includes a $1.9 million investment toward the renovation of the Express YMCA building," he said in the news release. "We hope and pray that this investment will give way for us to create healthy families by building health, faith, and community."

YMCA of Central Virginia CEO Jay Parker said the expansion will create a pathway of growth for the Y.

"When we first opened the Express facility, the goal was to create a health and wellness center that served a particular demographic; adults," Parker said in the release. "The Y evolves to meet our community's needs, and we are doing that with this development. Families need a place to be safe, connect, and build healthy, lasting relationships. We are thrilled that the Express YMCA will join our other family centers in offering this for our community.”

Construction for the renovation is slated to begin this month with phase one focusing on the facade of the building and enhancing the space the church occupies. Phase two will address the YMCA's side of the building and start in spring 2023 to include updating the wellness center, expanding family services including child watch and adding additional space to house chronic disease prevention and community betterment programs.

The YCMA recent announced the downtown branch will undergo a significant transformation due to the Y's "Building for a Better Us" capital campaign, which launched its public phase in September. The Downtown YMCA will be renamed the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA after a gift of $2 million was provided by the Schewel-Clark family.