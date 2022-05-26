'Your Dictator is B----': New Beale's beer mocks Putin to raise money for Ukraine relief

Beale’s, a brewery in Bedford, has made it a habit to take serious issues and turn them into, well, beer.

Many locals will remember their brew from March of last year, “Your Manager is B----” (the last word, uncensored on the label, rhymes with “witch”) which was born after a disgruntled customer emailed the brewery with that insult to a manager and said their beer tasted like “hot, old orange juice.”

That beer, whose name and backstory caused it to go viral, was intended to poke fun at the situation while also raising awareness about issues such as bullying and negativity that service industry workers face, said Emily Sanfratella, vice president of operations for Beale’s. Now, a year later, the brewery has created a spinoff tied to the war in Ukraine, with the goal of making a positive impact by raising money for relief efforts.

Beale’s has brewed a Ukrainian golden ale and has named it "Your Dictator Is B----," a mockery of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sanfratella said. All proceeds from the sale of the beer and associated merchandise will go to Pravda Brewing, a brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, to raise money and distribute it to local people in need.

The owner of Pravda Brewing has shifted from making craft beer to providing support for the troops fighting in the country and making Molotov cocktails — hand-thrown weapons made from containers, usually glass bottles, filled with gas or other flammable substances and equipped with a fuse.

Sanfratella said the craft beer community has come together to make collaborative beers with Pravda Brewing and is partnering with them to raise money and awareness about the war in Ukraine. In turn, Pravda Brewing has been distributing that money back into its community to buy ambulances and provide aid to families who've been displaced.

“So we're following that idea and we just started kicking around ideas and thought, ‘Wouldn't it be funny if we could revive "Your Manager is B----" in this different way?’” Sanfratella said. “We really wanted to do something that was poking fun a little bit in the Beale’s spirit and in the spirit of the original 'Your Manager is B----' beer, taking a somewhat serious issue and raising awareness but also doing it in a humorous way.”

Beale’s partnered with Chris Gipple of Nightshift Creative to design the label for the beer and told him to make Putin look “as ridiculous as possible,” Sanfratella said. The packaging features a clown-faced Putin wearing a blue outfit with yellow spots — the national colors of Ukraine.

Nightshift Creative is a Baltimore-based design studio. Gipple has been working with Beale's on beer label illustration for a few years.

"I absolutely love working with the Beale's team on designs, because they are definitely not afraid to stir the pot, and release some very bold and interesting label designs," he said. "... When Beale's approached me about doing a label design with proceeds going to Ukraine support, I was immediately onboard. The goal was to draw the most demeaning caricature of Putin possible, and putting him in a clown suit with makeup just seemed like the most effective way of doing that."

He said collaborations like this are so important because he thinks most people generally want to help, but don't always know how or are afraid they're donations won't be used effectively.

"Something as simple as this is a good way to get a lot of people to pitch into a collective effort," he said.

On Saturday, the brewery will launch the beer. A Roanoke-based screen printer will be on hand making Ukrainian-themed T-shirts on site, and 100% of proceeds from the sales of those shirts will go towards relief efforts.

Sanfratella said there have been a lot of people who have felt useless and frightened watching the news stories come out of Ukraine and they’re wondering how they can help in any way.

“I think that's a really cool thing about craft beer. It's ultimately about so much more than the actual beer. It's really about community and using the resources that we have for good,” Sanfratella said. “So we're always thinking about how we use Beale’s as the vehicle for good and we're doing what we can in a small way, but hopefully it's meaningful to the people over there. It gives people a way in the community to participate and be part of that effort.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.