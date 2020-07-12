Lynchburg-area businesses adapt workplaces to COVID-19 pandemic

Genworth Financial CEO Tom McInerney set the tone for how the company would operate under COVID-19 when he ordered all employees to work from home beginning March 11, according to Pam Harrison, chief human resources officer.
The call came right after the company performed a pandemic planning process in January to test how well staff members would do working remotely.
“It was great,” Harrison said. “We found out what was working and what wasn’t working and realized we were able to connect with policy holders and customers, the WiFi and technology worked and colleagues could work together to run the company efficiently. We’re really productive and we still are.”
Four months later, only 10% of the Genworth workforce is working in the office. The company employs 1,100 people in Lynchburg.
The company created a crisis management code that employees could use instead of taking a personal or vacation day if they needed to take care of someone sick or to homeschool their children and still can receive full pay.
“We didn’t think we would need it as much as we did,” Harrison said. “It’s a good thing though because it all happened so quickly, where schools started to close and more information was coming out about the pandemic, and the code became the code to homeschool children. We believe we’re in a pandemic working, not working from home and there’s a difference.”
She said it was important to make sure employees felt their wellbeing and families were being put first.
The company provided a virtual doctor, increased Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), virtual gym classes, family and parent resources to help with homeschooling, virtual performances by bands and a $100 per month stipend for remote employees to cover the cost of utilities.
Harrison said there still is too much that is unknown about the future of this virus and leaders at Genworth are working to be as flexible and open-minded as they can be.
“We’ve proven you can work from home and if people aren’t feeling well and they bring their laptops home they know they can work from home and not share germs in the future,” she said.
Nuclear services firm adapts
According to Rick Loving, BWXT's Sr. Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, the Lynchburg-based nuclear-services company, which has about 2,600 employees in the region, has taken a lot of actions to keep employees safe, both short-term and long-term, given the impact of COVID-19.
“We don't really see ourselves in a 'post-COVID' situation yet,” he said. “We are still making adjustments and expect to do so for some time.”
For instance, the company, with three locations in the area, has instituted rules on face coverings and social distancing in its facilities and has introduced temperature checks for individuals entering its sites.
“We are largely seeing positive results from teleworking, but given the nature of our work, especially in Lynchburg, the majority of our employees are coming in to our production areas and offices daily,” Loving said. Among other things, the company supplies nuclear components and fuels for the U.S. Navy.
All facilities have remained open and still are operating during the pandemic because the nature of the work done at BWXT requires most employees to work on site.
“Nonetheless, where job functions allow, we have permitted a number of employees to work at home or change their schedules to assist with childcare needs,” Loving said. “We also reviewed our benefits programs and changed administrative policies governing absenteeism to better accommodate employees who had to take leave to care for their children.”
He said the company changed some of its leave policies to give employees more flexibility in taking time off to care for family members or to accommodate childcare needs.
“That said, I think it's still too early for us to say that we've permanently made changes to our processes and policies,” he said. “Our view is that the full impact of COVID-19 on the workplace is yet to be seen, and we’re staying flexible as we navigate through its challenges.”
As essential business, manufacturer took early measures
At Delta Star, the employee-owned company makes the health and safety of all employees a top priority, said communications specialist Asa Keimig.
“As a manufacture of critical power transformers for the national power grid, Delta Star was designated by the United States Department of Homeland Security as an essential business,” Keimig said. “As a result, Delta Star took extraordinary early measures at all facilities to protect the workforce and their families.”
Keimig said Delta Star formulated an initial COVID-19 response plan that included suspension of all corporate travel to and from production facilities, a mandatory mask policy, mandated work from home policies for nearly all engineering and office workers, and mandatory temperature testing at all facilities which has been updated to an advanced thermal imaging walk-through system.
Keimig said with a focus on protecting the Delta Star workforce, the employee-owners and management team successfully developed and issued a COVID-19 incident plan to react to any potential or confirmed cases of the virus.
“Being considered an essential business by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, our focus since day one has been to proactively protect each employee as we serve and support critical infrastructure throughout North America,” Michael McDaniel, environmental health and safety manager at Delta Star said. “I’m proud to be a part of a team that has taken that mission and objective seriously while navigating the fluid progression of COVID-19.”
Health center sees telecommuting success
Johnson Health Center, which has locations in Lynchburg and Campbell, Bedford and Amherst counties, has found there are some positions that can be done from home and staff has been performing well in those since stay-at-home mandates began in mid-March.
Gary Campbell, CEO, said the health center is being more flexible with telecommuting with administrative positions and even with some clinical positions.
He said most of those positions are within the billing, finance and medical records office, but positions in care coordination, the nursing navigation program and chronic care management also can telework to some degree.
“We are going to incorporate telework as a main stream of the business moving forward to meet both patient and staff needs and to allow some flexibility in the workforce,” Campbell said.
In an effort to do more for patients at home, he said telehealth services will continue to be offered in the future and mail-order prescription programs will stay in place.
“We’re looking at reengineering our approach to work,” he said. “The goal is, at least through this period, to minimize our own staff’s exposure when it comes to exposing other staff.”
COVID-19 testing will continue to be done outside of its location at 320 Federal Street, but it will soon be added to other sites.
All meetings, which previously were held quarterly and are now biweekly with staff, are virtual, and Campbell said he has found those meetings run more smoothly and he is able to receive more feedback from employees.
“It’s allowed me to be more in touch than I’ve ever been with my staff,” he said. “We’re having much better communication and it saves time. Face-to-face is valuable but these meetings are the most valuable when it comes to efficiency and getting more accomplished.”
On a broader level, the pandemic taught Campbell and his team that the architecture of healthcare can be transformed rapidly when needed.
“From workforce to workflows, how we rethink without boundaries is how we will succeed,” he said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
