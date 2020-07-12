Lynchburg-area businesses adapt workplaces to COVID-19 pandemic

Health center sees telecommuting success

Johnson Health Center, which has locations in Lynchburg and Campbell, Bedford and Amherst counties, has found there are some positions that can be done from home and staff has been performing well in those since stay-at-home mandates began in mid-March.

Gary Campbell, CEO, said the health center is being more flexible with telecommuting with administrative positions and even with some clinical positions.

He said most of those positions are within the billing, finance and medical records office, but positions in care coordination, the nursing navigation program and chronic care management also can telework to some degree.

“We are going to incorporate telework as a main stream of the business moving forward to meet both patient and staff needs and to allow some flexibility in the workforce,” Campbell said.

In an effort to do more for patients at home, he said telehealth services will continue to be offered in the future and mail-order prescription programs will stay in place.

“We’re looking at reengineering our approach to work,” he said. “The goal is, at least through this period, to minimize our own staff’s exposure when it comes to exposing other staff.”