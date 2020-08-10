Lynchburg-area indie movie theaters reopen, adjust to pandemic

“Disney and Universal Pictures and studios like that need the numbers from big cities to make those movies worth the money they put into them, and if they’re not releasing them, we can’t show them,” he said.

The cinema is playing some movies released decades ago, some released earlier in the year and others from smaller, independent studios.

However, he said the cinema isn’t bringing in nearly the amount of customers it normally would during the summer.

“It’s been a low turnout,” he said. “It was really low the first week but we put up more advertising to get the word out locally, mostly through Facebook, and we put some banners up on the highway letting people know we were open.”

Customers have consisted of mostly families and a few devoted regulars.

“People are still concerned about safety, which is understandable,” he said. “I think we’re taking the right steps to make sure everyone is safe but it’s just going to take some time for everybody to find their own comfort level in this new environment.”