Lynchburg-area restaurants ready for Phase 3 reopening as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease

Like other restaurant owners, Henderson said Phase 3 won’t be that big of a change.

“We are already trying to maximize opportunities at the restaurant given social distancing guidelines so this is all it can be right now,” he said.

He did say it is tough for restaurants to not be able to reopen their bars. Before the governor's announcement concerning bar seating, The Water Dog was originally planning to keep bar patrons socially distant but they would have to be seated there by a waiter.

“I think a lot of places were looking forward to that, but now we can’t,” he said.

Henderson also owns The Glass House, an event venue across the street, which has only been open one day a week during the pandemic for Rose Thursdays, an event with rose wine specials.

“COVID really hurt that business because we can’t do big concerts like we could in the past,” he said. “The question now is how do we convert that into a restaurant so we can be open seven days a week?”

Dave Saunders, who owns the Texas Inn Cornerstone and Texas Inn Downtown, only has countertop seating at both locations and has had to get creative by placing picnic tables outside so more customers could be served over the last three months.