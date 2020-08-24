Lynchburg-area weddings finding safer ways to celebrate during COVID-19

During the months and weeks leading up to a wedding, a couple has so many decisions to make. They have to plan for unexpected weather and extra guests — but the coronavirus has added a new layer to those decisions.
Can guests dance?
Can they hug?
Do they invite their elderly family members or young children?
Despite the extra challenges, Lynchburg-area wedding industry professionals said one key factor they continue seeing during the COVID-19 pandemic is in almost all situations, the couple still gets married.
Kristen Carlow, a Lynchburg resident, had planned her colors and flowers around her spring wedding, which was set for April of this year.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia, she moved her wedding to Oct. 31 and is adjusting décor, bridesmaid dresses and ties to match her fall wedding.
“It’s been stressful because we were only a month out when we had to cancel and had already paid for half of the wedding and the honeymoon,” she said. “We had to try to contact everyone, change the hotel and rehearsal dinner. We had booked our wedding venue and date over a year prior and had already been waiting, so it felt like I was putting my life on hold for six more months.”
Unfortunately, a member of her wedding party dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns, and multiple guests no longer are attending because of the virus or date change.
Planners and vendors said they have seen a new trend at weddings where guests are given a color-coded bracelet representing a different comfort level.
This is to help guests feel safe while they are supporting the bride and groom but also don’t have to feel like they are putting themselves at risk.
For example, a red bracelet would tell other guests to keep their distance and to wear a mask while interacting with the person wearing that bracelet. A green bracelet would mean that guest is comfortable with hugs and high fives.
Schuyler Somers and Katie Lester, owners and event coordinators at A Little Party, said overall they are seeing lower guest counts as a result of brides either feeling uncomfortable with large weddings or because they want more intimate settings with close friends and family.
Somers said at events her company is involved with, surfaces are wiped down every 15 minutes and hand sanitizer stations often are set up in various spots. Many brides have opted to add signage encouraging social distancing and some are even having guests take their temperatures before entering the wedding or reception and are passing out masks to be worn.
“It’s a day-to-day and case-by-case basis,” she said. “When you plan for 200 people and it goes down to 50 people, it’s a completely different wedding and it’s requiring us to analyze every aspect for each wedding. It requires a lot of communication between us and our brides.”
Lester said it always has been their job to prepare their clients for everything and COVID-19 is just another unknown to factor in.
“We plan for last-minute RSVPs, rain … there are lots of things we have on our radar and this just feels like another new thing,” she said. “Keeping guests happy and safe is always at the forefront of our minds.”
Michelle Hamrick Ayers, owner of Purple Door Gourmet Kitchen & Catering, said most of the already-planned-out menus have had to change or be served and presented differently.
Buffets have switched to being served by staff members or completely switched to a plated meal brought to each guest. Cocktail and pre-meal hors d’oeuvres have become individualized or passed out so there is no sharing of serving utensils.
Purple Door is hired to do many grazing tables — a display of fruits, vegetables and cheeses — for guests to grab from, graze on and create their own appetizer plates. Now, Ayers is creating individual grazing boxes.
“It is amazing how many vendors are working together to try to make each wedding special amidst all the craziness,” she said.
She said she has had to add more staff to each event, regardless of whether she charges for it or not. Gloves and masks have increased costs.
“Our profit margins have decreased greatly and our hours are much longer. We have limited our kitchen staff to a small few and only work and go home for the most part. We try not to expose ourselves to many people so that we can stay healthy and open for business,” she said.
Brandi Hall, videographer at Iron & Ivy Films, said some couples she has worked with during COVID-19 are fine to proceed as planned and some still are getting married but some aspects such as cutting guest lists and social distancing have been implemented. Some have even opted to elope or just postpone until next year so they still can have a large wedding.
“It’s really just a very weird year. We have reached a point where everyone is comfortable with different things and it really comes down to the preference of each couple,” she said. “The most amazing change I’ve seen has definitely been in the couples who have decided to ditch their big wedding for a small, intimate elopement. They have stripped away almost everything, revealing what is truly important most to them.”
Madi Eades, catering and sales manager for The Virginian Hotel, said the wedding industry has been shaken up by the effect of COVID-19 but has proven to be very resilient and couples have quickly adapted.
“While there was definitely a period of uncertainty as to how to execute large events with each new reopening phase, Hilton Hotels formulated a plan and distributed it to properties with detailed procedures for moving forward,” she said. “We are enacting all sanitation and cleanliness standards, as well as providing flexible contract terms allowing our impacted couples to postpone wedding within a certain timeframe.”
The hotel has hosted a handful of weddings since July and each has used different techniques to ensure guests feel safe and comfortable.
In addition to making masks in public spaces of the hotel mandatory, The Virginian also has set up sanitizing stations throughout key areas and function spaces of the hotel.
Staff also has created protocols for food and beverage service to include the installation of sneeze guards, pre-packaged menus for groups, touchless coffee urns, and banquet served buffets to eliminate shared touch points.
Eades said guests are getting creative too.
“I have seen disposable masks and mini hand sanitizers branded with the couple’s names or monogram, offered in welcome bags and set out on displays and reception tables,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.