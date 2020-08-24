Lynchburg-area weddings finding safer ways to celebrate during COVID-19

She said she has had to add more staff to each event, regardless of whether she charges for it or not. Gloves and masks have increased costs.

“Our profit margins have decreased greatly and our hours are much longer. We have limited our kitchen staff to a small few and only work and go home for the most part. We try not to expose ourselves to many people so that we can stay healthy and open for business,” she said.

Brandi Hall, videographer at Iron & Ivy Films, said some couples she has worked with during COVID-19 are fine to proceed as planned and some still are getting married but some aspects such as cutting guest lists and social distancing have been implemented. Some have even opted to elope or just postpone until next year so they still can have a large wedding.

“It’s really just a very weird year. We have reached a point where everyone is comfortable with different things and it really comes down to the preference of each couple,” she said. “The most amazing change I’ve seen has definitely been in the couples who have decided to ditch their big wedding for a small, intimate elopement. They have stripped away almost everything, revealing what is truly important most to them.”