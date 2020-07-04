Lynchburg children's entertainment venues begin reopening under Phase 3

As Lynchburg moves into Phase 3 reopening, so have many children's entertainment venues, which had been mostly closed since mid-March.
Bounce About reopened Friday after being closed since March 18, but with several new changes along with new prices.
Megan Smith, owner of Bounce About, located inside River Ridge mall, said a lot of thought went into how and when the indoor playground would open.
“We have always taken cleanliness and safety seriously at Bounce About. I’m a parent myself and I know first-hand how important it is to have a clean and safe environment for our children to play in,” she said.
Bounce About will continue its daily cleaning protocols of wiping down all surfaces with a disinfectant.
“We have upped that during Phase 3; after each family leaves the facility we will wipe down all surfaces and disinfect each bouncer,” Smith said. “We have purchased an electrostatic sprayer that charges disinfectant as it is sprayed on a surface.”
She said the charged disinfectant particles will be able to wrap around surfaces, getting into all of the nooks and crannies of the bouncers. At the end of the day, the facility will be given a final cleaning for the evening.
Existing foam seating areas were removed and replaced with a soft coated aluminum bench, which allows for more sanitation of the seating area.
Along with hand sanitizer stations, each participant will also have their temperature checked with a non-contact thermometer and all parents are required to wear masks while in the facility.
Smith said the mall has adjusted the thermostat to a lower temperature to help keep guests comfortable while wearing masks.
Before COVID-19, Bounce About charged $9 for children ages 2 to 13 to come in and play all day.
“With the state guidelines for our type of business, no participant can share an item with someone who does not reside in the same house,” Smith said. “This left us with two options: only allow children of the same household to enter, or stay closed. Then we had to come up with a plan on how we can only let children enter if they are from the same home. Do we charge our normal rate and let them play for 15 minutes, then close to clean and let another family enter?”
Smith decided to go with one-hour time slots, but the idea had to financially make sense.
“Since we had to limit the amount of people coming in we had to make sure that our overhead would be met with these fees,” Smith said. “Employees at Bounce About are not paid minimum wage, so a good deal of those fees would cover payroll, then on to things such as cleaning material, [personal protective equipment], rent, insurance, etc. Many of these bills did not stop when we closed.”
Now Bounce About will charge $50 per hour with single-family reservations to help keep kids apart and healthy.
“As we move forward and social distancing is still a requirement, we will implement new safety procedures to attempt to keep children apart,” she said. “We will rely heavily on floor staff to remind [families] about personal space but we also ask parents to remind the children about personal space as they are having fun. We want children to be kids and have fun but we want to do it in a responsible manner.”
SeaQuest Lynchburg, also inside the mall, closed March 15. It reopened about two weeks ago but with no hands-on interactions and with animal feedings done by employees only.
Owner Vince Covino said he hopes guests will be able to once again feed animals in the next few weeks.
“We already have a high standard for cleaning but now we have a whole team focused just on guest-focused cleaning,” he said.
There also are new floor stickers to help keep guests at a safe distance and a face mask is provided for anyone who enters the aquarium.
Capacity is limited to 25%, for now, to make sure each exhibit only has between two and three families at a time.
“There is tons of space for everyone,” Covino said. “It’s important that we have distance between households.”
He said there has been a slow response of people coming to SeaQuest and he thinks it’s because of the COVID-19 spikes across the country.
“It’s just 10% of usual traffic. We’re way, way down,” he said. “We saw the number of guests increasing at other locations but that number reversed and started to slow down again after the recent COVID increases. I expect it will be correlated to the prevalence of the spread of COVID and the data there.”
For people who aren’t ready to come to the museum but still want to experience it, Covino said SeaQuest is offering a virtual field trip option where a personal tour guide takes them on a tour around the planet via Zoom.
Amazement Square, on 9th Street, closed March 15 and reopened June 17 with new procedures and temperature checks for everyone at the door.
While it was closed, the children’s museum offered online programming for children and families.
Morgan Kreutz, director of marketing and community relations, said the organization closely followed guidelines and recommendations on how to reopen.
Because it is a mostly “hands-on” museum, cleaning procedures have always been up to par.
In addition to increased cleaning and hand sanitizer locations, Amazement Square has tried to reduce the amount of things children touch. For example, there are no costumes to try on right now. Guests ages 10 and older also are required to wear a mask at all times inside the museum.
Each floor is closed twice a day for deep cleaning for 30 minutes, check-in now takes place outside instead of inside the lobby and though the museum can normally hold 450 to 500 people, right now staff is only allowing 200 at one time.
“We’re excited to be back open and have kids and visitors back in the museum,” Kreutz said. “We had people calling weeks out to ask when we were opening. The public is still a little hesitant but the response has been supportive of how we’re doing with cleaning.”
Traci Horne, co-owner of Tiny Town Golf, said the mini-golf course usually opens the week of Easter.
“We want to keep everyone safe and clean and employees have been great about sanitizing everything,” she said.
She said a new pick-up and drop-off system has been implemented in which golfers pick their clubs up on one side of the office and drop them off at another side where everything is sanitized.
“We’re doing anything we can do to be open,” she said. “It was kind of crazy in the beginning, but while we were closed, we used that time to make improvements on the course.”
The owners painted and pressure-washed the entire course, restored some of the fixtures at several holes that had been weathered, replaced five of the greens and installed railings for the steps.
Horne said people have slowly trickled in to play since Tiny Town reopened and she prefers groups of no more than six play together.
“We haven’t come into a problem with a crowd, which is a blessing,” she said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.