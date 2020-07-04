Lynchburg children's entertainment venues begin reopening under Phase 3

Along with hand sanitizer stations, each participant will also have their temperature checked with a non-contact thermometer and all parents are required to wear masks while in the facility.

Smith said the mall has adjusted the thermostat to a lower temperature to help keep guests comfortable while wearing masks.

Before COVID-19, Bounce About charged $9 for children ages 2 to 13 to come in and play all day.

“With the state guidelines for our type of business, no participant can share an item with someone who does not reside in the same house,” Smith said. “This left us with two options: only allow children of the same household to enter, or stay closed. Then we had to come up with a plan on how we can only let children enter if they are from the same home. Do we charge our normal rate and let them play for 15 minutes, then close to clean and let another family enter?”

Smith decided to go with one-hour time slots, but the idea had to financially make sense.