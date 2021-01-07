Manufacturer to invest $2M in Bedford County, add 45 new jobs

Damage Prevention Solutions, LLC has announced it will invest more than $2 million in Bedford County and add up to 45 new jobs over the next five years, according to a news release sent by the Bedford County Economic Development Authority.

Damage Prevention Solutions, LLC is a manufacturer of damage-prevention systems for underground utilities.

The company has purchased a 4-acre lot in the New London Business and Technology Center park in Forest and will construct a single story, 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility equipped with laminators and digital production printing presses, according to the Wednesday news release. The company plans to break ground on the site later this month.

The company was founded in 2016 and currently leases production space in Buckingham County along with a sales office in Charlottesville. The company’s sales growth has prompted a need for increased production capacity to serve its growing customer base, the release states.

“As we searched for a long-term manufacturing site, we were drawn to Bedford County with its strong manufacturing and industrial base, and the highest concentration by place of residence, for production occupations,” Ryan Dunn, president & chairman of Damage Prevention Solutions, said in the release.

The company will transfer up to 10 employees to the new facility once it is built.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.