Mellow Mushroom moving forward with plans for January opening

Construction began Monday for Lynchburg's first Mellow Mushroom restaurant in the Cornerstone neighborhood at 1220 Greenview Dr.

Co-owner Gary Campbell said, provided there are no extensive delays, the pizzeria is expected to open Jan. 11.

He said the initial plan was to open in late spring of this year, but COVID-19 pushed everything back.

"Thankfully we had not begun the work so it allowed [restaurant partners] to formulate the safety first planning into the project and serve customers in a variety of ways that includes a focus on takeout and social distancing," Campbell said. "We are very excited to get started now and I think the community is equally excited based on the overwhelming response on social media."

A bar will be built inside the restaurant, and customers will be able to view their pizzas being made from the kitchen area.

The restaurant will seat 275 people.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.