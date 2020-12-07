Mister Goodies announces long-awaited new location in Forest

Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream has a new home after having to relocate out of the Village Courts Shopping Center, on Boonsboro Road, this fall.

It has announced its new location will be at 11792 Forest Rd. next to Foster Fuel in Forest and it will reopen in the spring.

"We're thrilled about opening in Forest!" Owner Andrew Ulrich told The News & Advance Monday. "This location is a perfect fit for Mister Goodies and we can't wait to open in 2021."

The ice cream shop offers more than 30 homemade flavors of ice cream, made in small batches each day.

"The search for a location is OVER and construction starts soon with a projected opening date in the late Spring 2021," a Facebook post from the business states. "Just a short 10 minute drive from our old Boonsboro location and right in the heart of Forest!"

Mister Goodies also operates a seasonal ice cream trailer on Timberlake Road.

