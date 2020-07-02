Plans have been submitted to the city of Lynchburg for a new 7-Eleven to be built at 20061 Timberlake Road.

The site is currently home to Marathon Gas at the corner of Timberlake and Laxton roads.

According to documents submitted to the city, the applicant of the site plan has proposed to demolish the Marathon service station in order to construct a new 4,000-square-foot 7-Eleven with a gas station at the site.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

