New boutique opening in River Ridge mall soon

A new boutique is opening in River Ridge mall in September.

That’s Too Cute Boutique started as an Etsy shop in 2009 specializing in personalized gifts. The boutique offers in-house embroidery for items brought in by guests and select in-store items; fashion apparel; jewelry and a wide range of unique gifts.

According to a news release, Penny Welch opened her Etsy shop 11 years ago with her daughter, Amy. The two worked to create personalized items for babies.

Since then, Welch has had more than 12,000 online sales and opened a physical store in Appomattox.

“I never dreamed, when I first started, that my business would turn into this,” Welch said. “The support has been overwhelming.”

Brands offered at the store will include Simply Southern, Charles River, Lilly Pulitzer, Scout, Puravida, Tyler Candle Co. and more – with many brands that are also philanthropic organizations.

“We’re also proud to support a local missions program consisting of a village in Guatemala, that creates handwoven bags from recycled plastic,” Welch said. “Through this mission, 100% of the profit is returned to support the women and children in the village.”