You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New deli opens on Timberlake Road

New deli opens on Timberlake Road

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A new grab-and-go deli, Suzy Q, etc. opened Tuesday on Timberlake Road, selling vintage goods alongside the food.

Susan Brown, the owner, said she was running a catering business for four years and when COVID-19 hit, she decided to make quesadilla rings for takeout.

“I put them out on Facebook and people just ate them up; I couldn’t keep them in stock,” she said.

The deli is located at 20946 Timberlake Road, Suite 1, between Burger King and Central Virginia Family Dentistry.

In the deli case, she offers fresh salads, salsa, chicken salad, pasta salad, cupcakes, cookies, breakfast breads, cakes and dips.

“You name it, I got it,” she said.

She hopes to start a lunch menu soon and also offer dinners to go.

Merchandise for sale includes tea towels, honey sticks, candied pecans, chocolate candied almonds, mini jellies and jams, kitchen items, vintage plates, wooden cutting boards, rolling pins, utensils, baskets, candle holders, chalkboards, mirrors and party favors.

The deli is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and hours vary on Saturdays.

Campbell County

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam to people flouting the mask rules: 'You are being selfish'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News