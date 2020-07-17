New deli opens on Timberlake Road

A new grab-and-go deli, Suzy Q, etc. opened Tuesday on Timberlake Road, selling vintage goods alongside the food.

Susan Brown, the owner, said she was running a catering business for four years and when COVID-19 hit, she decided to make quesadilla rings for takeout.

“I put them out on Facebook and people just ate them up; I couldn’t keep them in stock,” she said.

The deli is located at 20946 Timberlake Road, Suite 1, between Burger King and Central Virginia Family Dentistry.

In the deli case, she offers fresh salads, salsa, chicken salad, pasta salad, cupcakes, cookies, breakfast breads, cakes and dips.

“You name it, I got it,” she said.

She hopes to start a lunch menu soon and also offer dinners to go.

Merchandise for sale includes tea towels, honey sticks, candied pecans, chocolate candied almonds, mini jellies and jams, kitchen items, vintage plates, wooden cutting boards, rolling pins, utensils, baskets, candle holders, chalkboards, mirrors and party favors.

The deli is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and hours vary on Saturdays.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

