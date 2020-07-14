New food truck opens on Timberlake Road

A new food truck selling hot dogs, burgers, wings and more has opened on Timberlake Road.
Dog On It is owned by Jamie McCoy and opened July 6.
Its new permanent location is at 22022 Timberlake Road near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Dog On It also sells brats, barbecue sandwiches, sub sandwiches, fries and vegan options and offers catering and online ordering.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
