You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New home-based cheesecake business opens in Lynchburg

New home-based cheesecake business opens in Lynchburg

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Cherry on Top

Lynchburg home-based baker Michelle Dowell relaunched her business, Cherry on Top, this month.

 Submitted

A cheesecake bakery has opened in Lynchburg. Home-based baker Michelle Dowell opened Cherry on Top back in January briefly before COVID-19 hit.

This month she relaunched the business. The cheesecakes can be ordered online at cherryontopcheesecake.com and picked up at her home near the Lynchburg General Hospital.

Various flavors range from vanilla to Reese's cup to white chocolate raspberry and lemon blueberry. They come in three different sizes: 4-inch, 6-inch deep dish, and 9-inch.

"I started baking when I was younger and would bring cakes and cookies to different events," Dowell said. "After I started focusing on cheesecakes, I started getting tons of compliments and finally listened to my friends and family and started selling them."

Once Dowell can hire more help, she plans to offer delivery.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions for Hampton Roads area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert