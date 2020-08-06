New pie bakery selling goods in Lynchburg region

A new pie bakery has opened this summer in the Lynchburg area and is selling sweet pies such as buttery pecan, mixed berry supreme, coconut cream, lemon honeycomb and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Blue Ribbon Pies does not have a physical shop yet; until it builds its customer base and revenue, it is baking everything out of a certified kitchen in Goode.

The pies are sold every Friday at the Bedford Farmers Market and at the Forest Farmers Market every Saturday.

The pies can be delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fresh Market at 5 p.m. in Lynchburg and the Forest Library at 5:45 p.m.

Kim Dunnavant Miller and her two daughters, Lauren and Megan Dunnavant, always dreamed of opening a bakery together.

"Working with the ones we love and baking sweet treats for people is the grand adventure that is on our hearts," Megan Dunnavant said.

She said the three entered into baking together in Ohio in 2010 when they opened a cupcake booth, Baby Cakes, at a local festival.

"Ever since then, we have wanted to start a business together," she said. "And in June 2020 that dream became a reality."