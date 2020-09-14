 Skip to main content
New sports bar to open downtown
The new sports bar will open in a few weeks

 Rachael Smith

A new sports bar will be opening up in downtown at the beginning of next month.

Touchdown Bar and Grill will open at the former site of Rendez-Vous at 1125 Main St.

The restaurant is owned by Gabriel Melendez; Rashad Jennings, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants; and two of his teammates.

Melendez said he plans to open to the public the first weekend in October.

“We did a social experiment and asked people walking by what they wanted and what was missing downtown and they said they wanted a place where they could sit down and watch a game and order a variety of appetizers so we decided to pull all that together and open this restaurant,” Melendez said. 

Melendez said he wants the bar to keep the “classy look” that Rendez-Vous had.

“We don’t want a bouncer at the door,” he said. “It will be an upscale Buffalo Wild Wings type of place. We want people to feel safe and comfortable here.”

He said the bar will offer draft beers, mixed drinks, 30 different flavors of wings, plus seafood buckets with fried shrimp and crab.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, curbside and pick-up and will have outdoor seating with outdoor heaters and a projection screen to show games. Inside will be a bar and eight other TV screens showing mostly NFL games along with some boxing matches.

Melendez said the bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and sometimes later on the weekends.

