New sports bar to open downtown

A new sports bar will be opening up in downtown at the beginning of next month.

Touchdown Bar and Grill will open at the former site of Rendez-Vous at 1125 Main St.

The restaurant is owned by Gabriel Melendez; Rashad Jennings, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants; and two of his teammates.

Melendez said he plans to open to the public the first weekend in October.

“We did a social experiment and asked people walking by what they wanted and what was missing downtown and they said they wanted a place where they could sit down and watch a game and order a variety of appetizers so we decided to pull all that together and open this restaurant,” Melendez said.

Melendez said he wants the bar to keep the “classy look” that Rendez-Vous had.

“We don’t want a bouncer at the door,” he said. “It will be an upscale Buffalo Wild Wings type of place. We want people to feel safe and comfortable here.”

He said the bar will offer draft beers, mixed drinks, 30 different flavors of wings, plus seafood buckets with fried shrimp and crab.