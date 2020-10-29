 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New store opening in Boonsboro Shopping Center

New store opening in Boonsboro Shopping Center

{{featured_button_text}}

A new specialty and homemade goods store is set to open Friday in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.

EM, short for “Extraordinary Merchandise” or “Earth Matters,” will be next to Outdoor Trails at 4925 Boonsboro Road.

Mitch Diehl, manager of the store, said part of the proceeds from sales will go toward charitable work, pet rescue, suicide prevention and helping homeless children in the city.

“We want to do a lot of good and offer unique stuff,” he said. “We are working with small companies to sell their products.”

He said products will include chocolates, candies, candles made from pure soy wax, kitchen gadgets, and assorted teas. He said the products come from Italy, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

He plans to have the store open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant's Cider: Tasting room to takeout took adjustments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert