New store opening in Boonsboro Shopping Center

A new specialty and homemade goods store is set to open Friday in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.

EM, short for “Extraordinary Merchandise” or “Earth Matters,” will be next to Outdoor Trails at 4925 Boonsboro Road.

Mitch Diehl, manager of the store, said part of the proceeds from sales will go toward charitable work, pet rescue, suicide prevention and helping homeless children in the city.

“We want to do a lot of good and offer unique stuff,” he said. “We are working with small companies to sell their products.”

He said products will include chocolates, candies, candles made from pure soy wax, kitchen gadgets, and assorted teas. He said the products come from Italy, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

He plans to have the store open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

