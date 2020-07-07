OfficeMax on Wards Road to close this year

The OfficeMax store located at 2535 Wards Road will close Sept. 12.
Shera Bishop, senior communications specialist for the office-supply company, said Lynchburg-area customers can still be served at officedepot.com
According to city documents, a change of occupant request has been made by ImmunoTek Bio Centers, which has applied to open inside the space.
According to its website, ImmunoTek collects donated plasma and has 20 locations across the country.
Scott Ramsey, COO of ImmunoTek BioCenters, said the company currently is using multiple real estate sources in a wide array of markets looking for opportunities to expand but has no obligation to Lynchburg.
