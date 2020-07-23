Smith Mountain Lake's Mariners Landing has new owners

Mariners Landing, one of Smith Mountain Lake’s largest resort communities, announced Thursday it has new owners.

Long-time regional commercial developers Waller Perrow and Tom Branch purchased the development in May, a news release stated.

According to Perrow, who is chairman of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, the pair is investing in a variety of improvements and recently introduced an all-inclusive program for property owners.

“Tom and I are thrilled to acquire this incredible development and work toward enhancing the facilities, uniting the community, and bringing the property under professional management,” said Perrow, whose management company is overseeing operations. “We’re off to a great start and making significant strides with landscaping improvements, restoring the beaches, renovating docks and pools, and revitalizing the golf course.”

The 1,000-acre property in Bedford County originally was called Deerwood Pointe. Purchased in 1999 by John White and rebranded Mariners Landing, the development offers homes, rentals, an on-site conference center, restaurants, an 18-hole golf course with clubhouse and more amenities.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

