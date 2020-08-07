Solar farm project gets Campbell supervisors' OK

RUSTBURG — Campbell County residents can expect to see a fourth solar farm come to the area after a revised project in Gladys received supervisors' approval.

The project was initially approved by the board of supervisors in January, but an inability to procure the easements necessary for the original project forced the company back to the drawing board.

Supervisors on Tuesday night unanimously approved the changes to the updated project, which has a smaller footprint, is further from the Brookneal airport, which it previously adjoined, and decreases panels by about 25%.

The initial proposal spanned 800 acres, but the current project only requires up to 500 acres, and Project Manager Charlie Falter said it will likely only cover about 360 of those.

“This improves the project in, I think, every material aspect,” Falter said. “It shrinks the project, concentrates it in one continuous area closer to the point of interconnection further from the airport [and] eliminates the need for an underground power line.”

The request is from Pigeon Run Solar LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hanwha Energy USA Holdings Corporation, which plans to construct, operate and maintain the solar energy facility east of Brookneal Highway in Gladys.