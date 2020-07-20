Stimulus, enhanced unemployment upend Lynchburg-area pawn business during pandemic

Pretty said during the first two weeks of the pandemic no one was pawning but everyone was coming in to buy merchandise.

“The floor looks a little more open and we don’t have as much new stuff to sell,” he said. “The good stuff is being bought. We’ve even been going on Facebook Marketplace to tell people we will buy their stuff. Everyone is posting online.”

Recently, as unemployment money has begun to run out for some people, he has started to see an increase in loans.

“I’m sure we will see some really interesting stuff and people may find out this thing they bought isn’t beneficial to them right now,” he said. “I’m sure we will get a boat load of laptops and gaming systems when that money runs out and everything settles back. I can only imagine all the things people have bought and won’t end up needing.”

Hardy said when the increased unemployment money runs out his shop will need to be prepared for a wave of customers looking to pawn the items they previously bought.

“People will start pawning the nicer merchandise they went out and bought with the money they’ve been getting,” he said. “The bubble is going to burst eventually.”

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

