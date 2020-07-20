Stimulus, enhanced unemployment upend Lynchburg-area pawn business during pandemic

For most Lynchburg-area pawn shops, the lending side of the business is their bread and butter. While most also sell merchandise, cash loans are their specialty.
Generally, a pawnbroker provides a short-term cash loan to a customer, who puts up their own items — for example, coins or guns — as collateral, with the understanding they’ll pay off the loan soon with interest and get the item back.
However, because many patrons are receiving federal stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits because of the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, pawn shop owners say they hardly see any cash loans these days. Meanwhile, as more customers are looking for in-demand products such as gaming systems, laptops and guns, some shelves sit empty.
In a nutshell: Sales are up. Pawning is down.
Sean Hardy, vice president of Lynchburg Pawn Shop at 6115 Fort Ave., said the shop usually has a 71% return pick-up rate for loaned items, but during the COVID-19 pandemic that number has jumped to 82%.
“And this was happening even before the first stimulus check hit,” he said. “It surprised me. I thought everyone would be hurting for money.”
He said pawn shops have been classified an essential business because they are considered lenders and added pawn shops basically are “the small man’s bank.”
Dan Hudson, owner of The Pawn Shop, on Wadsworth St., said the pawning side of the business was down 50% to 60% year over year in April and May.
It’s usually during tax season, when people are getting money back, when he sees most customers coming back in to pick up their merchandise that was on loan.
“But it carried into April when the stimulus money came out and people just bought, bought, bought everything they could get their hands on,” Hudson said. “And no one is bringing stuff back in, so we’re trying to sell what we can to get over the hump. It’s been different, believe me. Hopefully things will get back to normal in the next month or two.”
He said sales were good at the beginning of the pandemic around mid-March.
“If you’ve got the product, people were buying it,” he said.
Hot items include game systems such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox as well as laptops, guns and lawn equipment.
“No one has it,” he said. “Our guns are all sold out. Sales were crazy.”
Landon Pretty, general manager at King Pawn, on Campbell Ave., said online sales have tripled with more customers shopping from home.
He said they’re purchasing home appliances, lawnmowers, saws, drills, laptops and tablets.
Pretty said during the first two weeks of the pandemic no one was pawning but everyone was coming in to buy merchandise.
“The floor looks a little more open and we don’t have as much new stuff to sell,” he said. “The good stuff is being bought. We’ve even been going on Facebook Marketplace to tell people we will buy their stuff. Everyone is posting online.”
Recently, as unemployment money has begun to run out for some people, he has started to see an increase in loans.
“I’m sure we will see some really interesting stuff and people may find out this thing they bought isn’t beneficial to them right now,” he said. “I’m sure we will get a boat load of laptops and gaming systems when that money runs out and everything settles back. I can only imagine all the things people have bought and won’t end up needing.”
Hardy said when the increased unemployment money runs out his shop will need to be prepared for a wave of customers looking to pawn the items they previously bought.
“People will start pawning the nicer merchandise they went out and bought with the money they’ve been getting,” he said. “The bubble is going to burst eventually.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
