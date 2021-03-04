Stocks turn lower as bond yields continue their upward march

Stocks turned lower on Wall Street Thursday as bond yields made another upward spike, renewing pressure on high-flying technology stocks.

The S&P 500 was down 2% as of 2:11 p.m. Eastern time, giving up an early gain and sliding into the red for the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 553 points, or 1.7%, to 30,726. Small-company stocks fell even more.

The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply during a question-and-answer session with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during which Powell said inflation will likely pick up in the coming months. He cautioned that the increase will be temporary, and won’t be enough for the Fed to alter its low-interest rate policies.

As the economy reopens this spring and summer, and vaccines are distributed and the coronavirus retreats, many economists expect a spending boom that will stretch available supplies of goods and services. That will likely push up prices, Powell said.

Powell gave no hint that the Fed would take steps to keep longer-term interest rates in check, such as by shifting some of its $80 billion in monthly Treasury purchases to longer-term securities.

“We think our current policy stance is appropriate,” he said.