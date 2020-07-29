Teacher turns to creating 'jumbo-stuffed' cookies during pandemic

A new business making "jumbo-stuffed" gourmet cookies has opened in Lynchburg.

Holy Heaven Cookie Co. is holding its first pop-up event Thursday at County Smoak, located at 7423 Timberlake Rd. in Lynchburg.

Owner and baker Melissa Dickens said each cookie, minus the chocolate chip ones, is filled with different candies such as king-size Reese's peanut butter cups or fillings such as Oreo cream cheese truffle.

"I started my business because my future career of being a teacher was put on hold due to the pandemic," Dickens said in a Facebook message. "Testing centers and jobs froze in the surrounding cities and counties for a few months. I am a single mom of four young boys so I had to do something. I have always had a passion for baking and sharing it with others so I decided to start a cookie business."

Unsold cookies will be sent to the YWCA and The Lynchburg Daily Bread.

Dickens said her plan is to hold a pop-up event, with order pick-up availability, from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at County Smoak. More information is available online at holyheavencookieco.com.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

