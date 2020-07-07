Which businesses in the Lynchburg-area got a Paycheck Protection Program loan?
0 comments

Which businesses in the Lynchburg-area got a Paycheck Protection Program loan?

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Which businesses in the Lynchburg-area got a Paycheck Protection Program loan?

More than 2,400 small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Hill City and neighboring counties were issued loans ranging from a few thousand dollars up to $10 million, according to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA data did not provide specific loan amounts but rather ranges for businesses that received at least $150,000. The names of more than 2,000 local businesses that borrowed less than $150,000 — nearly 90% of all loan recipients — were not released.

LoanRange BusinessName Address City Zip JobsRetained BusinessType RaceEthnicity Gender Veteran DateApproved Lender
5,000,000-10,000,000 DELTA STAR, INC. 3550 Mayflower Drive LYNCHBURG 24501 500 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/2/2020 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
2,000,000-5,000,000 AUTOMATED CONVEYOR SYSTEMS, INC. 6 Millrace Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 237 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
2,000,000-5,000,000 NB HANDY COMPANY 65 10th Street, LYNCHBURG 24504 310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Regions Bank
2,000,000-5,000,000 RANDOLPH COLLEGE INCORPORATED 2500 RIVERMONT AVE LYNCHBURG 24503 408 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Skyline National Bank
2,000,000-5,000,000 THRIVE COUNSELING LLC 1000 JEFFERSON ST STE 2C LYNCHBURG 24504 296 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of America, National Association
2,000,000-5,000,000 WESTMINSTER CANTERBURY OF LYNCHBURG, INC 501 V.E.S. Road LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/3/2020 Bank of the James
2,000,000-5,000,000 WILEY & WILSON ESOP 127 NATIONWIDE DRIVE LYNCHBURG 24502 175 Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
2,000,000-5,000,000 CSE, INC. 153 Old ragland Rd MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 248 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
2,000,000-5,000,000 JOHNSON HEALTH CENTER 134 ELON RD MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 203 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
2,000,000-5,000,000 SMI EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PLAN 5120 Ward s Road EVINGTON 24550 147 Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
2,000,000-5,000,000 WINTERGREEN PACIFIC, LLC 11 Grassy Ridge Drive NELLYSFORD 22958 263 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
1,000,000-2,000,000 AMERICAN HOFMANN CORPORATION 3700 Cohen Pl. LYNCHBURG 24501 76 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Select Bank
1,000,000-2,000,000 CLOUDFIT SOFTWARE, LLC 300 Lucado Place LYNCHBURG 24504 124 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 First Bank
1,000,000-2,000,000 HURT & PROFFITT, INCORPORATED 2524 Langhorne Rd LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
1,000,000-2,000,000 JAMERSON-LEWIS CONSTRUCTION, INC. 1306 Stephenson Ave LYNCHBURG 24501 127 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
1,000,000-2,000,000 M H MASONRY & ASSOCIATES, INC 22473 TIMBERLAKE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran ######## Pinnacle Bank
1,000,000-2,000,000 PRESBYTERIAN HOMES AND FAMILY SERVICES INC 150 LINDEN AVENUE LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
1,000,000-2,000,000 PROGRESS PRINTING COMPANY 2677 Waterlick Road LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
1,000,000-2,000,000 SCAFFOLDING SOLUTIONS LLC 13432 WARDS RD LYNCHBURG 24501 148 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
1,000,000-2,000,000 STRATEGIC THERAPY ASSOCIATES, INC. 108 Duncraig Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 109 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
1,000,000-2,000,000 TESSY PLASTICS LLC 213 Jefferson Ridge Pkwy LYNCHBURG 24501 197 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Select Bank
1,000,000-2,000,000 THOMAS ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH 1 Mountain View Road LYNCHBURG 24502 302 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
1,000,000-2,000,000 VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 400 V E S RD LYNCHBURG 24503 95 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Select Bank
1,000,000-2,000,000 YOUNG MEN'S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA 1309 CHURCH ST LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
1,000,000-2,000,000 CUNNINGHAM BROTHERS AUTO PARTS, LLC 10980 Wards Road RUSTBURG 24588 108 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
1,000,000-2,000,000 PROFESSIONAL REHABILITATIVE OPTIONS INC. 1844 Charlemont Rd BIG ISLAND 24526 0 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY INC 28 Millrace Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 46 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. 2400 SACKETT ST LYNCHBURG 24501 68 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 APPLE FORD OF LYNCHBURG INC 2113 LAKESIDE DR LYNCHBURG 24501 51 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 ARMES PRECISION MACHINING & FABRICATION INC 173 Fastener Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 BENCHMARK SYSTEMS OF W VA INC 1112 Church St LYNCHBURG 24504 61 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 BERGLUND LUXURY AUTO INC 2643 Lakeside Drive LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 BLUE RIDGE EAR, NOSE, THROAT & PLASTIC SURGERY, INC. 2321 Atherholt Road LYNCHBURG 24501 41 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 BLUFFWALK CENTER LP 1312 Commerce St. LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 The Bank of Fincastle
350,000-1,000,000 BMS DIRECT, INC 37 Millrace Dr LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 BOHLING STEEL INC. 3410 Forest Brook Rd. LYNCHBURG 24501 23 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/8/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 BWF AUTOMOTIVE-1 LLC 3000 Wards Road LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 BYRD ENTERPRISES UNLIMITED, INC. 2000 MAIN ST LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 CAPPS SHOE COMPANY 260 Fastener Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 CASKIE & FROST, A PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION 2306 Atherholt Road LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALLIANCE FOR COMMUNITY LIVING, INC. 501 12th Street, Suite A LYNCHBURG 24505 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 COMMUNITY ACCESS NETWORK, INC. 800 5TH ST STE A LYNCHBURG 24504 83 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 CONSOLIDATED SHOE COMPANY 22290 Timberlake Road LYNCHBURG 24502 55 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES, INC 1701 Morrison Drive LYNCHBURG 24503 25 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/5/2020 First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 COOPER ENTERPRISES INC 118 A Northwynd Circle LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 CRAFT AUTOMOTIVE INC. 2639 Lakeside Dr. LYNCHBURG 24501 31 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 CRAFT COLLISION CENTER INC. 1804 Graves Mill Dr. LYNCHBURG 24502 54 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 D D & D TRUCKING LLC 5205 Pleasant Valley Rd LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 DAVID C. MOORE 6963 Richmond Hwy. LYNCHBURG 24504 93 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/3/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 DAVIDSON, DOYLE & HILTON, LLP 916 Main Street LYNCHBURG 24504 38 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Frontier Community Bank
350,000-1,000,000 DAVIS-FROST INC. 3416 Candlers Mtn Rd LYNCHBURG 24502 92 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 DERMATOLOGIC AND MOLES SURGERY CONSULTANTS, PLLC 101 Candlewood Court LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 DERMATOLOGY CONSULTANTS, INC. 1330 OAK LN LYNCHBURG 24503 40 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
350,000-1,000,000 EXTRA SOLUTION STAFFING 645 Oakley Avenue LYNCHBURG 24501 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/8/2020 Celtic Bank Corporation
350,000-1,000,000 F L MOORE & SONS INC 26 Monkey Wrench Dr LYNCHBURG 24504 71 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 F. READ HOPKINS PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES INC. 1212 McConville Rd LYNCHBURG 24502 47 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 FEREBEE JOHNSON COMPANY, INC. 1611 Concord Turnpike LYNCHBURG 24504 36 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 FOSTER ELECTRIC COMPANY INC 1420 CAMPBELL AVE LYNCHBURG 24501 25 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 FREEMAN ENTERPRISES INC 120 ALYDAR PL LYNCHBURG 24503 274 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 Citizens Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 GENERATION SOLUTIONS PERSONAL CARE OF LYNCHBURG LLC 1032 CLAYMONT DR LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 GOODS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC 25 GREYSTONE DR, Suite 8 LYNCHBURG 24502 45 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 HARRIS TIRE COMPANY INC 1512 Fifth Street LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 HAWKINS-GRAVES, INC. 13432 Wards Road LYNCHBURG 24501 53 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 HCI-EBS HOLDINS INC 424 Graves Mill Rd #400 LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL, INC 220 Jefferson Ridge Parkway LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 INNOVATIVE WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1100 MAIN ST LYNCHBURG 24504 40 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 INTRAVENE LLC 2215 Landover Place LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 JAMES RIVER DAY SCHOOL INC 5039 Boonsboro Rd LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 JUSTICE RETAIL OPERATIONS, INC 1070 Woodberry Square Place LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/3/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 K & J ENTERPRISES INC 118 A Northwynd Circle LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 KEY PARTS, INC 22290 TIMBERLAKE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 32 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Magyar Bank
350,000-1,000,000 L&R PRECISION TOOLING INC. 3720 Cohen Pl. LYNCHBURG 24501 32 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 LASLIE AUTO BODY, INC. 3821 OLD FOREST RD LYNCHBURG 24501 43 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
350,000-1,000,000 LYNCHBURG NEPHROLOGY PHYSICIANS, PLLC 2091 Langhorne Road LYNCHBURG 24501 23 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 LYNCHBURG PULMONARY ASSOCIATES INC. 2011 Tate Springs Rd. LYNCHBURG 24501 35 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 LYNCHBURG READY MIX CONCRETE CO. 100 Halsey Road LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## The First Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 MADDOX AIR & ELECTRICAL, INC. 1110 McConville Road LYNCHBURG 24502 82 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 MD RESOURCE, LLC 2019 Tate Spring Road LYNCHBURG 24501 29 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 MERIWETHER-GODSEY, INC 4944 Old Boonsboro Rd LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 NEW COVENANT SCHOOLS 122 Fleetwood Dr LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA INC. 1914 THOMSON DR LYNCHBURG 24501 36 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 PATRICK HENRY FAMILY SERVICES INC 1621 ENTERPRISE DR LYNCHBURG 24502 66 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 PHYSICIANS TREATMENT, INC 2832 Candlers Mountain Rd LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/3/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 PIEDMONT EYE CENTER, INC 116 Nationwide Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 PINKERTON CHEVROLET - LYNCHBURG, INC. 801 GRAVES MILL RD LYNCHBURG 24502 85 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
350,000-1,000,000 POWELL'S TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 13260 Wards Road LYNCHBURG 24501 45 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 QUANTUM INVESTMENTS INC. 337 St. Augustine St. LYNCHBURG 24501 66 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 RADIOLOGY CONSULTANTS OF LYNCHBURG, INC 113 Nationwide Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 REMPFER CONSTRUCTION, INC. 19950 LEESVILLE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 12 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran ######## Atlantic Union Bank
350,000-1,000,000 SCHWARTZ & ASSOCIATES INC. 7331 Timberlake Rd. Suite 305 LYNCHBURG 24502 26 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 4/7/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 SERVICE TRUCKING CO 132 TOMAHAWK INDUSTRIAL PARK LYNCHBURG 24502 68 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of America, National Association
350,000-1,000,000 SHAKERS RESTAURANT CORP 106 GOLDENROD PLACE LYNCHBURG 24503 40 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 TERRY, INC 19134 Forest Rd LYNCHBURG 24502 93 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/3/2020 Frontier Community Bank
350,000-1,000,000 THE MADELINE CENTRE, INCORPORATED 18697 FOREST RD LYNCHBURG 24502 86 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 THE SURGERY CENTER OF LYNCHBURG LLC 2401 Atherholt Rd LYNCHBURG 24501 74 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 VILLAGE MOTORS INC. 2634 Lakeside Dr. LYNCHBURG 24501 52 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG INC. 2058 Garfiled Ave. LYNCHBURG 24501 239 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 W.D. CAMPBELL & SON, INC 801 Main Street Suite 400 LYNCHBURG 24505 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 WATTS PETROLEUM CORP 1505 Rutherford Street LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 WITCO INC 2220 Lakeside Dr LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 WOMEN'S HEALTH SERVICES OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA INC 114 Nationwide Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 66 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 WOOLDRIDGE HEATING & AIR INC 14179 wards road LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 YORKTOWN MANAGEMENT & RESEARCH COMPANY INC. 2303 YORKTOWN AVE LYNCHBURG 24501 24 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 ALTAVISTA AREA YMCA, INC 718 7th Street ALTAVISTA 24517 44 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 APPOMATTOX GLASS & STOREFRONT, INC. P.O. Box 840 APPOMATTOX 24522 34 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 BEDFORD STORAGE INVESTMENT LLC 1001 BROAD ST BEDFORD 24523 90 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 BENNETT'S MECHANICAL TECHNICIAN SERVICES CO. 1103 3rd Street ALTAVISTA 24517 34 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 BISON PRINTING, INC. 1342 On Time Road BEDFORD 24523 62 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
350,000-1,000,000 BLUE RIDGE OPTICS LLC 1617 LONGWOOD AVENUE BEDFORD 24523 39 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
350,000-1,000,000 BOONE & BECKNER IMPLEMENT, INC. 1111 E. Main St. BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 The Bank of Fincastle
350,000-1,000,000 CONSOLIDATED EQUIPMENT ERECTORS, INC. 1111 LITTLE OTTER RD BEDFORD 24523 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## The First Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 COUNTRYLINE INC 335 Turner Creek Road AMHERST 24521 36 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 CRAFTSMAN ROOFING INC 4728 S. Amherst Hwy MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 DELTA RESPONSE TEAM, LLC 175 West Ridge Lane APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 DISCOVERY TWO OF ALTAVISTA, LLC 1163 WARDS RD ALTAVISTA 24517 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Ally Bank
350,000-1,000,000 HERMLE UHREN GMBH & CO., KG 340 Industrial Park Drive AMHERST 24521 0 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 KEY CONNECTIONS INC 415 EAST MAIN STREET BEDFORD 24523 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 LASERMARX, INC 301 E PROGRESS LN MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 48 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/7/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
350,000-1,000,000 LLOYD CONCRETE SERVICES, INC 75 Patterson Road RUSTBURG 24588 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 MID-ATLANTIC SOLUTIONS, INC 400 Front Street LOVINGSTON 22949 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 PCM INDUSTRIAL SERVICES, INC. 107 Ogden Road ALTAVISTA 24517 24 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
350,000-1,000,000 PENELOPE INC 286 Industrial Park Lanee APPOMATTOX 24522 62 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
350,000-1,000,000 REDCO MACHINE INC 3032 FOREST ROAD BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
350,000-1,000,000 S & S MACHINE, INC 131 CRENNEL DR MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 85 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 VIRGINIA DISTILLERY COMPANY 299 EADES LN LOVINGSTON 22949 37 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
350,000-1,000,000 AMBASSADOR ENTERPRISES, INC. 1231 COLONIAL FORT DR MONTVALE 24122 23 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
350,000-1,000,000 CAPPS HOME BUILDING CENTER INC 13700 Booker T Washington Hwy MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
350,000-1,000,000 HTF MECHANICAL SERVICES, INC. 1026 White House Road MONETA 24121 25 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Atlantic Union Bank
350,000-1,000,000 RADON MEDICAL LLC 14983 MONETA RD MONETA 24121 33 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 54-1208293 904 LAKESIDE DR LYNCHBURG 24501 16 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 ACADEMY CENTER OF THE ARTS 600 Main Street LYNCHBURG 24504 37 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 ACCUTECH FABRICATION INC 910 ORCHARD ST LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 ALH INC. 2804 Old Forest Rd. LYNCHBURG 24501 38 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 AMAZEMENT SQUARE, INC. 27 9TH ST LYNCHBURG 24504 20 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 AMG, INC. 301 JEFFERSON RIDGE PKWY LYNCHBURG 24501 118 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 AQUA PROS POOLS & SPAS INC. 20451 Timberlake Rd LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 ARCHITECTURAL PARTNERS 10 9TH ST LYNCHBURG 24504 12 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 ATLANTIC CONSTRUCTION SALES, INC. 2404 LANGHORNE RD LYNCHBURG 24501 11 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 ATLANTIC PRECISION RESOURCE INC. 3018 Carroll Ave. LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 BAILESS TRUCKING, INC. 2649 Mayflower Drive LYNCHBURG 24501 16 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## First National Bank
150,000-350,000 BEE LINE TRANSPORT INC 155 AIRPARK DR LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 BEST G.C. INC. 3921 CAMPBELL AVE LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 BLUE RIDGE THERAPY ASSOCIATES INC. 1912 MEMORIAL AVE LYNCHBURG 24501 25 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
150,000-350,000 BLUE WATER MANAGEMENT LLC 18 W PRINCETON CIR #37B LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 BRADY & CRIST DENTISTS INC 8116 Timberlake Road LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 BROCKMAN, DRINKARD & PENNINGTON, PC 104 ARCHWAY CT LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 BWF AUTOMOTIVE-2, LLC 3400 Old Forest Road LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 CENTRAL VIRGINIA COMMUNICATIONS AND MULTIMEDIA INC. 20334 Timberlake Rd. LYNCHBURG 24502 13 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 CENTRAL VIRGINIA FAMILY DENTISTRY 20936 Timberlake Road LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/3/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 CENTRAL VIRGINIA IMAGING LLC 113 Nationwide Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 CHARLEYS RESTAURANT 707 GRAVES MILL RD LYNCHBURG 24502 40 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 CHARTER OF LYNCHBURG, INC. P.O. Box 11988 LYNCHBURG 24506 49 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First National Bank
150,000-350,000 CHRIS' LAWN CARE, INC. 2451 HAWKINS MILL RD LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 CLARION AUTOMOTIVE INC. 2625 Lakeside Dr. LYNCHBURG 24501 18 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC 88 TUMBLEWOOD TRL LYNCHBURG 24501 24 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 COOPER FAMILY INVESTMENTS, LLC 118A Northwynd Circle LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 COX LAW GROUP, PLLC 900 LAKESIDE DR LYNCHBURG 24501 23 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 DAVIS HEATING AND COOLING INC 19218 FOREST RD LYNCHBURG 24502 30 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 DEPOT LBX, INC. 10 Ninth St LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 DISTANT SHORES INCORPORATED 20722 Timberlake Road Suite 1 LYNCHBURG 24502 125 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Cross River Bank
150,000-350,000 ELIZABETH'S EARLY LEARNING CENTER 2320 Bedford Ave LYNCHBURG 24503 45 Non-Profit Childcare Center White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/3/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 F. L. SHOWALTER, INCORPORATED 2900 FULKS ST LYNCHBURG 24501 21 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
150,000-350,000 FALWELL CORPORATION 3900 CAMPBELL AVENUE LYNCHBURG 24501 24 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
150,000-350,000 FIRST CARE HOME HEALTH, INC. 2808 Old Forest Rd LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER, INC. 800 Main Street, 2nf Floor LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
150,000-350,000 FOREST DENTAL PARTNERS PLLC 1614 Graves Mill Road LYNCHBURG 24502 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## TD Bank, National Association
150,000-350,000 FREDERICKSBURG ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATES, PC 424 Graves Mill Road # 400 LYNCHBURG 24502 17 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
150,000-350,000 GLASS & ASSOCIATES INC 1601 Wythe Rd LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 GOSPELINK, INC. 115 HEXHAM DR LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 HARVEST LYNCHBURG, LLC 5500 Fort Ave LYNCHBURG 24502 5 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## First Bank of the Lake
150,000-350,000 HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH 219 Breezewood Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 38 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
150,000-350,000 HIGH PEAK SPORTSWEAR INC 2323 Memorial Avenue Suite 17 LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 HILL CITY MOTORSPORTS INC 20452 TIMBERLAKE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 21 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 HILL CITY PHARMACY, INC 1215 Greenview Dr LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 IRON & ALE LLC 106 Cornerstone St. LYNCHBURG 24502 56 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 ISABELLA'S INC 4925 Boonsboro Rd LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 J.A.W CONSTRUCTION, INC. 147 Mill Ridge Road, Suite 234 LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 J.B. MOORE ELECTRICAL INC. 969 Airport Rd. LYNCHBURG 24502 22 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 JALISCO, INC. 8210 TIMBERLAKE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 41 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 JFC LYNCHBURG MASTER TENANT, LLC 2249 Murrell Road LYNCHBURG 24501 39 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## CIBC Bank USA
150,000-350,000 JUSTICE TIRE DISTRIBUTORS INC 2322 14th St LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/3/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 KUBOTA OF LYNCHBURG LLC 13693 Wards Road LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 LG FLINT, INC 3008 Forest Hills Circle LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG DENTAL CENTER P.C. 3719 OLD FOREST RD LYNCHBURG 24501 20 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG FABRICATION INC. OF VA 2824 Carroll Avenue LYNCHBURG 24501 11 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG GYNECOLOGY, PC 2728 Old Forest Road LYNCHBURG 24501 19 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG HOTEL GROUP LLC 4025 Wards Rd. LYNCHBURG 24502 44 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG MACHINING, LLC 120 BRADLEY DR LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG SHELTERED IND., INC. 3120 ODD FELLOWS RD LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 MID-STATE INSURANCE AGENCY INC PO BOX 3116 LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 MOORE-HARVEY INC. 919 Iowa Street LYNCHBURG 24513 23 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
150,000-350,000 NELLIGAN INSULATION, INC. 2539 FAIRVIEW AVE LYNCHBURG 24501 22 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
150,000-350,000 OAKWOOD FOREVER INC. 3409 RIVERMONT AVE LYNCHBURG 24503 34 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Atlantic Union Bank
150,000-350,000 OLD DOMINION WOOD PRODUCTS, INC 800 Craddock Street LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 OVERSTREET HARDWARE INC 2650 LAKESIDE DR LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 PEARSON EQUIPMENT COMPANY 3900 Harris Ln LYNCHBURG 24501 17 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/7/2020 Frontier Community Bank
150,000-350,000 PEERY FAMILY DENTISTRY 2229 Murrell Road LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 PERRY POOLS, INC. 6000 FORT AVE LYNCHBURG 24502 17 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 PETTY, LIVINGSTON, DAWSON & RICHARDS, A PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION 925 Main Street LYNCHBURG 24505 18 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 PIEDMONT HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. 201 MILL RIDGE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 29 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
150,000-350,000 R&P HOSPITALITY, INC. 2900 Candlers Mountain Rd LYNCHBURG 24502 17 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/8/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 RICHESON DRIVE PEDIATRICS 105 Richeson Drive LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 RILEY DENTAL ASSOCIATES 3709 Old Forest Rd LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 RIVERMONT EVANGELICAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 2424 RIVREMONT AVENUE LYNCHBURG 24503 44 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Pinnacle Bank
150,000-350,000 RMJ MACHINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC 177 Jordan Drive LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 RMRS MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIUTING 2408 Wards Rd LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 ROBIN ALEXANDERS LLC 1344 Main Street LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 SAGE APARTMENTS 102 OAKLEY AVE LYNCHBURG 24501 28 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 SANDORF AUTO BODY, INC. 2316 Lakeside Drive LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 SANZONE AND BAKER, LLP 1106 Commerce St LYNCHBURG 24504 15 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Frontier Community Bank
150,000-350,000 SEVEN HILLS FOOD LLC 7 abattoir St LYNCHBURG 24501 32 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 VCC Bank
150,000-350,000 SHELTON & COMPANY CPAS PC 3316 NAVAL RESERVE ROAD LYNCHBURG 24501 10 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 SIYA RAM, LLC 601 MAIN ST LYNCHBURG 24504 63 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Asian Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 United Bank
150,000-350,000 SONNY'S AUTOMOTIVE RACING INC 352 Training Center Road LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 THARP FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. 220 BREEZEWOOD DR LYNCHBURG 24502 60 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/3/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 THE EXPRESS LANE CONVENIENCE STORES, INC. 22208 TIMBERLAKE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 52 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 THE FLOOR SHOW, INC. 20695 Timberlake Rd. LYNCHBURG 24502 18 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## First National Bank
150,000-350,000 THE LYNCHBURG HUMANE SOCIETY 1211 OLD GRAVES MILL RD LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 THE NEIGHBORS PLACE INC. 104 Archway Ct. LYNCHBURG 24502 3 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 6/4/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 THE WATER DOG LLC 1016 Jefferson St A LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 TIMBERLAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 21649 TIMBERLAKE RD LYNCHBURG 24502 36 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 TOLER INSULATING COMPANY, INC 177 AIRPARK DR LYNCHBURG 24502 20 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 TOMAHAWK WAREHOUSING SERVICES LLC 231 Tomahawk Industrial Park LYNCHBURG 24502 19 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/5/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 TREE OF LIFE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH INC. 2812 GREENVIEW DR LYNCHBURG 24502 29 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
150,000-350,000 TRI-COUNTY MAINTENANCE, INC. 1408 MAIN ST LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 TRUCK BODY COMPANY, LLC 4401 Richmond Highway LYNCHBURG 24504 20 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 VALLEY FASTENERS OF LYNCHBURG INC. 3401 CAMPBELL AVE LYNCHBURG 24501 13 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
150,000-350,000 VIRGINIA SCHOOL EQUIPMENT COMPANY 916 Main Street, 4th Floor LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 VIRGINIA STEEL & BUILDING SPECIALTIES INC 713 Jefferson St LYNCHBURG 24504 9 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 VIRGINIAN HOTEL OPERATOR LLC 712 Church Street LYNCHBURG 24504 37 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
150,000-350,000 VIRGINIAN RESTAURANTS LLC 712 Church St LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 VIRGNINIA LEGAL AID SOCIETY, INC 513 Church Street LYNCHBURG 24504 41 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 WASABI LYNCHBURG INC 3700 Candlers Mountain Rd #2 LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 WAYMAKER CHURCH 101 Northwynd Circle STE A LYNCHBURG 24502 42 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
150,000-350,000 WILLIAM CARVAJAL DDS MD INC 101 Archway Ct. LYNCHBURG 24502 24 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 WINDLE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 642 CROWELL LANE LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 WOODALL & LANG, INC 1310 Commerce Street LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 YWCA OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA 626 Church Street LYNCHBURG 24504 39 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First National Bank
150,000-350,000 3 D DELIVERY SERVICES, INC. 8549 Wards Road RUSTBURG 24588 24 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 ALTAVISTA INSTRUMENTS AND CONTROLS, INC. 1510 Main Street ALTAVISTA 24517 14 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 BEDFORD ANIMAL HOSPITAL LLC 1064 Centerville Rd. BEDFORD 24523 32 Limited Liability Partnership White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 BEDFORD AREA FAMILY YOUNG MEN'S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION 1111 Turnpike Rd BEDFORD 24523 0 Professional Association Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/3/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 BROWN MACHINE WORKS INC 8459 Wards Road RUSTBURG 24588 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 C & B PIPING E, INC 390 LEXINGTON TPKE AMHERST 24521 26 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## ServisFirst Bank
150,000-350,000 CARDINAL SENIOR COMMUNITIES INC 1350 LONGWOOD AVE BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 CARRIAGE HILL RETIREMENT, LLC 1203 Roundtree Dr BEDFORD 24523 38 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Valley National Bank
150,000-350,000 CASH'S GARAGE INC 185 Lakeview Dr MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 CBM CO 80 TUCKAHOE LANE NELLYSFORD 22958 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
150,000-350,000 CCP CORP 5806 S Amherst Hwy MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 DOMINION OF BEDFORD INC. 1750 INDEPENDENCE BLVD BEDFORD 24523 24 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
150,000-350,000 EAST COAST AUTO SOURCE, INC. 4180 Rocky Ford Road BEDFORD 24523 25 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
150,000-350,000 F AND B CONTRACTORS, LTD. 1787 Bold Branch Road BEDFORD 24523 44 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
150,000-350,000 FARRELL AUTOMOTIVE OF VIRGINIA, LLC 1415 Boxwood Terrace BEDFORD 24523 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 FELLERS, INC 715 Main Street ALTAVISTA 24517 23 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 FIRST CLASS RESTORATION INC 9628 E Lynchburg Salem Tpke GOODE 24556 35 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
150,000-350,000 FITZGERALD LUMBER LLC 174 Baileys Sawmill Rd AMHERST 24521 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 FOR - RUST, INC. 515 Bedford Ave BEDFORD 24523 63 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
150,000-350,000 G&B INSULATION CO., INC. 10535 Wards Road RUSTBURG 24588 24 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 GLENWOOD OIL & GAS, INC. 2074 Smith Mtn Lake Pkwy Ste 5 HUDDLESTON 24104 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 GUNNOE SAUSAGE COMPANY INC 3989 CIFAX RD GOODE 24556 39 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 HEARTPINE COMPANY LLC 894 UNION HILL RD AMHERST 24521 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 HUDSON-PAYNE ELECTRONICS CORPORATION PO Box 780 MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 I H MCBRIDE SIGN CO., INC 5493 south amherst highway MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC 159 Old Dominion Dr MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 20 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
150,000-350,000 J C L INC. 551 BRIDGE TREE CT EVINGTON 24550 31 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 LVH, LLC 8151 Thomas Nelson Hwy LOVINGSTON 22949 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG CRANE SERVICE, INC. 1684 STONEY CREEK RD BEDFORD 24523 20 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 Select Bank
150,000-350,000 LYNCHBURG STAINED GLASS CO, INC 37 Roger Drive EVINGTON 24550 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 MIDATLANTIC PRINTERS LTD 503 THIRD STREET ALTAVISTA 24517 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 MILHOUS CONTROL COMPANY INC 144 South Main Street AMHERST 24521 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL FOUNDATION 133 West Main St BEDFORD 24523 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 NICHOLS LOGGING, INC. 1433 Preston Mill Rd HUDDLESTON 24104 0 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/4/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 OMNISCAN INC 86 TANBARK PLZ LOVINGSTON 22949 35 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 OVERBEY, HAWKINS, WRIGHT & VANCE, PLLC P.O. Box 38 RUSTBURG 24588 12 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 PATTERSON BROTHERS PAVING, INC. 1011 Monroe Street BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 PEAKSVIEW DENTAL, LLC 167 West Main Street BEDFORD 24523 31 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First National Bank
150,000-350,000 PHILLIPS EQUIPMENT CORP. 10364 Wards Rd RUSTBURG 24588 25 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 PRECISION CONTAINER TECHNOLOGIES, LLC 1177 OAKWOOD KNOLLS DR BEDFORD 24523 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 PRO LOGGING, INC. 1073 Lane Access Road P.O. Box 210 ALTAVISTA 24517 33 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 RAGE PLASTICS ALTAVISTA, LLC 255 PITTSYLVANIA AVE ALTAVISTA 24517 44 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## S & T Bank
150,000-350,000 ROUTE 29 MOTORS, LLC 1873 S AMHERST HWY AMHERST 24521 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 ROYAL OAK FARM L.L.C. 1223 Royal Oak Dr. EVINGTON 24550 0 Partnership Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered ######## Langley FCU
150,000-350,000 SELECT AIR MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL, INC. 1502 AVONDALE DR ALTAVISTA 24517 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 SET, INC. 186 DILLARD RD MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 SOUTHERN LANDSCAPE GROUP, INC. PO Box 397 EVINGTON 24550 33 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 SWISSOMATION VIRGINIA, LLC 254 Industrial Park Dr AMHERST 24521 19 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## First National Bank
150,000-350,000 TEMPLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 4465 S. Amherst Hwy MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 89 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Carter Bank & Trust
150,000-350,000 THE SOCIETY OF SAINT ANDREW INC 3383 SWEET HOLLOW RD BIG ISLAND 24526 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 TURMAN FOREST PRODUCTS 1133 Baldwin St. BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 UNLIMITED ELECTRICAL CONTRACTING, INC 6264 FOREST RD BEDFORD 24523 18 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 W.A. STRATTON, INC. 11553 Richmond Hwy APPOMATTOX 24522 18 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
150,000-350,000 WILD WOLF BREWING COMPANY, INC. 2461 Rockfish Valley Highway NELLYSFORD 22958 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 WINNBO ELECTRIC, LLC 1109 SUNBURST RD EVINGTON 24550 30 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Select Bank
150,000-350,000 WITT MECHANICAL INC 702 Railroad Avenue BEDFORD 24523 0 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Bank of the James
150,000-350,000 WK HEAVY HAUL, INC. 8708 Wards Road RUSTBURG 24588 19 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
150,000-350,000 BLUE RIDGE WOOD PRESERVING, INC. 1220 Hendricks Store Road MONETA 24121 16 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 CRANEWORKS, INC. 15598 RICHMOND HWY PAMPLIN 23958 13 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered ######## Atlantic Union Bank
150,000-350,000 GLENWOOD OIL & GAS, INC. 2074 Smith Mtn Lake Pkwy Ste 5 HUDDLESTON 24104 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 NICHOLS LOGGING, INC. 1433 Preston Mill Rd HUDDLESTON 24104 0 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/4/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
150,000-350,000 SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INC. 1449 Hendricks Store Road MONETA 24121 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Freedom First FCU
150,000-350,000 TBS CONSTRUCTION, LLC 4752 Scruggs RD MONETA 24121 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Veteran ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
150,000-350,000 WATER MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS INC. 1703 Nursery Road PAMPLIN 23958 12 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
150,000-350,000 WEBSTER MARINE CENTER, INC. 1185 MILLS RD MONETA 24121 18 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered ######## Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
148900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 21 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/14/2020 Select Bank
148800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 24 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 Select Bank
148400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
147342.5 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 12 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Pinnacle Bank
147073 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 16 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Bank of America, National Association
147027 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 11 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 First National Bank
145700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 16 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
144790 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 12 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/16/2020 Pinnacle Bank
144673 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 9 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
143800 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 14 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
143200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 17 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
143064 n/a n/a LOVINGSTON 22949 18 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
143014 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 24 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
143000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/7/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
142900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 12 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
142500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 5 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/27/2020 Select Bank
142000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 17 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
141750 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 20 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/29/2020 Northeast Bank
141400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
140127 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 12 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/15/2020 First National Bank
138900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 18 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
138300 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
138222 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
137500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Black or African American Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/8/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
136892 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 16 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/6/2020 First National Bank
136700 n/a n/a HUDDLESTON 24104 15 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
136700 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
135619 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 40 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
134800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
134700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Bank of the James
134500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
133985.4 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 27 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Riverview Bank
132600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
132500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 25 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Select Bank
132168 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 12 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Village Bank and Trust, National Association
132000 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 18 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
131800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/13/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
131407.2 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/2/2020 Cross River Bank
131400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 9 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
131200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
131100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Bank of the James
131100 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
130800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
130700 n/a n/a GOODE 24556 19 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 4/11/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
130700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 50 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/3/2020 Select Bank
130540 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 25 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Bank of the West
130000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
129800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 10 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
129600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Bank of the James
129600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 6 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
128000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of the James
127817 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 16 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/16/2020 Cross River Bank
126700 n/a n/a GOODE 24556 10 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
126500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
126300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of the James
126200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 50 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Select Bank
125500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 156 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
125500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
125000 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Bank of the James
124362 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 12 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
123900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
123318 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 43 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
123200 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 First National Bank
123000 n/a n/a NELLYSFORD 22958 13 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
122900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 14 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Select Bank
122800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Bank of the James
122202 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 11 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/10/2020 First National Bank
121700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
120900 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
120600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
120500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/3/2020 Bank of the James
120425 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 9 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
120000 n/a n/a EVINGTON 24550 12 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/3/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
120000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 15 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
120000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 11 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
119682 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
118300 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 25 Corporation Hispanic Unanswered Unanswered 5/5/2020 Select Bank
117950 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 30 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Citizens Bank
117500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Bank of the James
117200 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 15 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
116900 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 10 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Select Bank
116564 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 12 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/3/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
115887 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 9 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 First National Bank
115800 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
115700 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 0 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
115300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 12 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
115300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Bank of the James
115200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 22 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
115000 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Bank of the James
114487 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 37 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
114095 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of Botetourt
113700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
113600 n/a n/a NELLYSFORD 22958 13 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
113232.9 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
113000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
112500 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
112100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 36 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/14/2020 Select Bank
112000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
110600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 17 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
110000 n/a n/a EVINGTON 24550 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 First National Bank
109941 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 15 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
109400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Bank of the James
108780 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 12 Partnership Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/14/2020 Fulton Bank, National Association
108600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
108400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 25 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
108300 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
107800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 30 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Asian Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/11/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
107791 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/20/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
107600 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
107400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
107400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
107282 n/a n/a EVINGTON 24550 10 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Customers Bank
107200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 13 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Select Bank
106194.6 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 12 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/6/2020 Central Virginia FCU
106025 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
105900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
105700 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
105700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 18 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Select Bank
105500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 20 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
105200 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
105200 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 First National Bank
104700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
104322.5 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Pinnacle Bank
104000 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 10 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/10/2020 First National Bank
104000 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
103989 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 8 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
103875 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 9 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Central Virginia FCU
103800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Bank of the James
103800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
103246 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 35 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
103028 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 7 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/27/2020 First National Bank
102690 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 3 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
102500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
101800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 9 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
101300 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 8 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
100000 n/a n/a NELLYSFORD 22958 0 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Capital One, National Association
99900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 11 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/29/2020 Select Bank
99700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 14 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Select Bank
99500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
99300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
99300 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
99112 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 48 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
99000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
98600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
98300 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
98100 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of the James
98060 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 16 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/4/2020 First National Bank
97900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
97789 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
97500 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
97000 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 11 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/10/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
96800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
96000 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 12 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
95133 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 14 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
94930 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
94770 n/a n/a HUDDLESTON 24104 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Cross River Bank
94700 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 17 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
94700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 30 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 BankUnited, National Association
94500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 19 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Premier Bank, Inc.
94300 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of Botetourt
94284.9 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 7 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Central Virginia FCU
94200 n/a n/a LOVINGSTON 22949 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
94122 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
94100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Frontier Community Bank
93900 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 36 Corporation Hispanic Unanswered Unanswered 5/5/2020 Select Bank
93750 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 52 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 First Bank of the Lake
93700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 9 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 Select Bank
93700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 5 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Select Bank
93500 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
93137.5 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 28 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
92600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
92300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 30 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 BankUnited, National Association
92000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
92000 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 10 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Select Bank
91400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
91192 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 25 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Bank of America, National Association
90950 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 20 Subchapter S Corporation White Unanswered Non-Veteran 5/29/2020 Northeast Bank
90800 n/a n/a LOVINGSTON 22949 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of the James
90100 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Freedom First FCU
90000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 9 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
90000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 10 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
89700 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 32 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/15/2020 Chesapeake Bank
88700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
88612.5 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
88564 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 13 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 5/5/2020 First National Bank
88500 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/21/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
88000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 25 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
87744 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 9 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/26/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
87600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
87453 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 6 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/12/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
87300 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 The Bank of Fincastle
87200 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 4 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Greater Nevada CU
87116 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 13 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/4/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
87100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 18 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/27/2020 Select Bank
87092.04 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 23 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/10/2020 VCC Bank
86900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
86621.8 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
86600 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/13/2020 Bank of Botetourt
86295 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 21 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
85927 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 15 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
85362 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 24 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
85300 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
85300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 20 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/9/2020 Select Bank
85200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
85100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
85000 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
84950 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 13 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
84929 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
84400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
83900 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 28 Non-Profit Childcare Center Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
83800 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/11/2020 Bank of Botetourt
83800 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of Botetourt
83600 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of Botetourt
83400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
83000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24506 10 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/15/2020 Select Bank
82400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
82200 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
82183 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
82100 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 0 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
80900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 5 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/10/2020 Select Bank
80800 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/27/2020 Select Bank
80800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
80800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
80785 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 15 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Pinnacle Bank
80570.47 n/a n/a PAMPLIN 23958 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/7/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
80511 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 10 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 First National Bank
80400 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 15 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Select Bank
80300 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 14 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Woodforest National Bank
80200 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
80045 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Pinnacle Bank
79894.37 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
79800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 30 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/3/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
79567 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
79460.16 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/29/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
79300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 11 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Select Bank
79300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 11 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/15/2020 Select Bank
78900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 14 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
78700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 10 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
78600 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
78200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Essex Bank
77700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
77554.93 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 27 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
77500 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 14 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
77500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24506 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
76848 n/a n/a EVINGTON 24550 2 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Bank of America, National Association
76800 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 22 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
76602 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 9 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
76600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
76500 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 7 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
76200 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 21 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
76100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/12/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
75900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
75800 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/28/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
75655 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
75600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
75300 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Bank of the James
75045 n/a n/a PAMPLIN 23958 21 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
75000 n/a n/a GOODE 24556 45 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Select Bank
75000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/22/2020 Bank of the James
75000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
75000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 115 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Bank of America, National Association
75000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 11 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
75000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
75000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 9 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
74900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
74665 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/18/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
74300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
73954.3 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/27/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
73800 n/a n/a HUDDLESTON 24104 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
73800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Select Bank
73635 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 25 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 First National Bank
73500 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 7 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Alliance Bank
73500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
73261.35 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 13 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
73200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 8 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Select Bank
73000 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 14 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/14/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
73000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
72367 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
72124 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
72056 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
72000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
71865 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/13/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
71800 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
71646.15 n/a n/a PAMPLIN 23958 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
71610 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 17 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 First National Bank
71510 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 11 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 South State Bank, National Association
71200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
71100 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 11 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
71076 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 12 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Customers Bank
71000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
71000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/28/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
70900 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 8 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Select Bank
70798.73 n/a n/a LOVINGSTON 22949 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
70700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
70600 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 32 Non-Profit Childcare Center Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/15/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
70553 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 11 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
70500 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
70200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 19 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/13/2020 Select Bank
70200 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
70100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/9/2020 Select Bank
69900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
69718.39 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 19 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/28/2020 Riverview Bank
69700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 11 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Select Bank
69400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Live Oak Banking Company
69325 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
69300 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
69300 n/a n/a PAMPLIN 23958 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
69200 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of Botetourt
69158 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
68900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Freedom First FCU
68400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
68100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 5 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Frontier Community Bank
68054 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/27/2020 First National Bank
68000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Bank of the James
68000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/12/2020 First National Bank
67900 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 5 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
67900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
67800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
67500 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 9 Professional Association Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/13/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
67500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 11 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/3/2020 Select Bank
67500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
67500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Bank of the James
67470 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/15/2020 Freedom First FCU
67449 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 19 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 First National Bank
67400 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/14/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
67063 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
66832 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 4/12/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
66800 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
66800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 23 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/16/2020 Select Bank
66770 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 9 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
66519 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/2/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
66512 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 6 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/6/2020 First National Bank
66212 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 7 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
66000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Bank of the James
66000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
65800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 4 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Frontier Community Bank
65300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
65300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 22 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Select Bank
65175 n/a n/a AMHERST 24521 5 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
65000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
65000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 4 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
64800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Bank of the James
64800 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
64191 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 17 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Kabbage, Inc.
63900 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 7 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/10/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
63600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 4 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Select Bank
63500 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
63385 n/a n/a RUSTBURG 24588 8 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
63300 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/13/2020 Bank of the James
63200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
63161.63 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Central Virginia FCU
63100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24506 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
63006 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 10 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/10/2020 First National Bank
63000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
62900 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 4 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
62500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Bank of the James
62500 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/4/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
62000 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/21/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
61942 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 6 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Bank of America, National Association
61700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/28/2020 Bank of the James
61700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Bank of the James
61507 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 5 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Bank of America, National Association
61475 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 5 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 4/10/2020 First National Bank
61400 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
61266 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
61205 n/a n/a HUDDLESTON 24104 5 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
61000 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 4 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
60852 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
60700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
60500 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
60500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/12/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
60389 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
60300 n/a n/a MONETA 24101 7 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
60000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/27/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
60000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 4 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Greater Nevada CU
60000 n/a n/a NELLYSFORD 22958 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 Radius Bank
59700 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 The Bank of Fincastle
59300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Bank of the James
59167.5 n/a n/a LOVINGSTON 22949 13 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 6/23/2020 Northeast Bank
59111.05 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 20 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
59000 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
58600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Bank of the James
58583 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 13 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 First National Bank
58543 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/3/2020 Kabbage, Inc.
58500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
58500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
58300 n/a n/a EVINGTON 24550 9 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Select Bank
58284 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 6 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/16/2020 Cross River Bank
58200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
58100 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
58070 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 17 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
58000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 13 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
58000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 5 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/28/2020 Select Bank
57700 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 12 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/15/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
57700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
57600 n/a n/a PAMPLIN 23958 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 Bank of the James
57500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Veteran 4/3/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
57222 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 8 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 4/12/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
57200 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/12/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
57000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 9 Sole Proprietorship White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
56805 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/2020 Freedom First FCU
56800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
56800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/5/2020 Select Bank
56500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 18 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
56451 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/14/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
56200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 6 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/10/2020 Select Bank
56200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 Frontier Community Bank
56100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Bank of the James
56000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 Live Oak Banking Company
56000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
56000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 Select Bank
55800 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/2020 Essex Bank
55700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 38 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/4/2020 United Bank
55600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of the James
55200 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
55100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 13 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/4/2020 Select Bank
54900 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of Botetourt
54844 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 2 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Bank of America, National Association
54815 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 First National Bank
54700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
54532 n/a n/a EVINGTON 24550 9 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 5/29/2020 First National Bank
54415 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 9 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
54415 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Carter Bank & Trust
54300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 9 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 6/12/2020 Select Bank
54300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of the James
54300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/8/2020 Radius Bank
54300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Bank of the James
53700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Bank of the James
53500 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of the James
53500 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Bank of the James
53475 n/a n/a MADISON HEIGHTS 24572 21 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
53303 n/a n/a PAMPLIN 23958 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
53300 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 6 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 FinWise Bank
53200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Bank of the James
53167 n/a n/a ALTAVISTA 24517 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
52800 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
52700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Bank of the James
52600 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
52500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/13/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
52500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 Bank of the James
52500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 5 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 Select Bank
52399.25 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 21 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 Central Virginia FCU
52300 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/5/2020 Bank of the James
52200 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 14 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 Select Bank
52200 n/a n/a MONETA 24121 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/2020 American National Bank and Trust Company
52100 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 12 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 4/27/2020 Select Bank
52000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
52000 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/2020 Bank of the James
51900 n/a n/a HUDDLESTON 24104 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Bank of Botetourt
51800 n/a n/a APPOMATTOX 24522 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 Bank of the James
51800 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 20 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/6/2020 Frontier Community Bank
51700 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Bank of the James
51500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/6/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
51500 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 7 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
51350 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24503 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
51250 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 8 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
51205.95 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 9 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/2020 First National Bank
51060 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 5 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/2020 First National Bank
51000 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
50900 n/a n/a NELLYSFORD 22958 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 Bank of the James
50825 n/a n/a HUDDLESTON 24104 6 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
50819 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 0 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/2020 The First Bank and Trust Company
50817.78 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 21 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/2020 Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
50700 n/a n/a HUDDLESTON 24104 0 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/28/2020 Bank of Botetourt
50676.05 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24504 10 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/2020 Central Virginia FCU
50600 n/a n/a BEDFORD 24523 9 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/2020 Atlantic Union Bank
50460 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24501 4 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/8/2020 First National Bank
50420 n/a n/a LYNCHBURG 24502 10 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered