With pre-certification from Virginia Lottery, Danville casino project advances

The legislation also required the state lottery to conduct a preliminary assessment of the financial viability of each city’s preferred casino operator and the company’s experience of operating a regulated casino.

Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall said in a prepared statement the pre- certification does not mean a city’s preferred casino gaming operator will be approved for a license — a separate process that will take place if voters approve a casino.

“Pre-certification should not be viewed as an endorsement of a specific proposal or of any city’s choice of a preferred casino partner,” Hall said in the statement. “It also does not represent a guarantee that a casino license ultimately will be awarded. Pre-certification simply allows this process to continue moving toward a vote by residents of each city.”

Hall told Virginia Lottery Board members during its meeting Wednesday, “Our significantly more in-depth financial vet and suitability review of each city’s chosen casino partner will come later, after a successful referendum and as part of the license application and review process.”

That process is expected to start after the lottery board approved emergency casino regulations in April 2021 and begins accepting applications, according to the news release.