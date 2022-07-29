Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet ski and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night.
Lynchburg City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to reject a proposed resolution that condemned the vandalism and property damage perpetrated at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.
After backlash from some Bedford County residents, a drag show fundraiser originally scheduled for next month at the Jefferson Forest High Sch…
Sweet Briar College had a successful fundraising year.
Police: No one hurt after shots fired in traffic circle incident
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...
The 12th installment of The News & Advance All-Area series.
Learn more about Levine and the All-Area Girls Basketball Teams in this 13th installment of our All-Area series.
Having secured approval more than two years ago — before the coronavirus pandemic began — Rush Homes now is moving forward with the constructi…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.