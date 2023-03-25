Tags
An Amherst County man will take home $3.125 million before taxes after he won the top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch-ticket game.
Dani Rule will be principal of the midtown high school, effective as of the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
An Altavista woman died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Bedford County, police said.
Randolph College is rolling out new academic programs, from computer science to film and video, starting this fall for students.
Eugene Butler was at a further education course in Bedford on a Monday morning last month, when he got an unexpected email calling for him to …
