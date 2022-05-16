 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charges pending in fatal moped crash on U.S. 460 in Appomattox

  • 0

A Pamplin man died following a crash last week on U.S. 460 near Spruce Road in Appomattox County, according to a Virginia State Police news release issued Monday.

On May 10, a 2016 Yamaha moped, operated by James R. Kress, 68, was traveling east on U.S. 460 in the right lane when the moped was hit in the rear by a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the release. Kress was thrown from the moped. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the jeep, Chelsey M. Tanner, 26, of La Crosse, was not injured, the news release states. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert