Charges pending in fatal moped crash on U.S. 460 in Appomattox

A Pamplin man died following a crash last week on U.S. 460 near Spruce Road in Appomattox County, according to a Virginia State Police news release issued Monday.
On May 10, a 2016 Yamaha moped, operated by James R. Kress, 68, was traveling east on U.S. 460 in the right lane when the moped was hit in the rear by a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the release. Kress was thrown from the moped. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
The driver of the jeep, Chelsey M. Tanner, 26, of La Crosse, was not injured, the news release states. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.