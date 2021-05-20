Chateau Place development nearly complete off Timberlake Road

“That’s what residents love about these units,” Khanna said. “The cathedral ceilings run throughout the entire home. It gives you a light and airy feel.”

The coat closet was a recent addition to the newer units, Khanna notes.

“When you build, you’re able to get feedback from potential buyers and residents and make a few changes,” she said.

While the kitchen has a plethora of recess lights, the great room also boasts skylights which fill the space with natural light throughout the day. In the center of the room stands a stone gas fireplace that is a perfect centerpiece for an entertainment area.

“With these units, we wanted a modern look,” Khanna said. “I love being able to design the units by picking out cabinets and colors. But what’s also great is that some residents have bought a unit before we’ve completed construction so they get to bring their own tastes into the process.”

She also keeps in mind that in a sub development, it’s easy for all the units to look the same. But with each one, she tries to add a mix up of colors for the exterior.

“We’ve done beige, blues, greens, and a couple different greys,” she said. “We wanted to also match the other houses that were here in the development.”