Chateau Place development nearly complete off Timberlake Road

Though Chateau Place is a stone’s throw away from Timberlake Road, the quiet development seems unfazed by the traffic and noise on the busy thoroughfare.
There, you can find dogwoods blooming up and down the street occupied by a wide range of residents from college students to empty nesters looking to downsize.
The convenient location, along with the roomy ranch-styled homes, is what drew realtor Teresa Khanna to the development after the original developers were foreclosed on back in 2014. With eight units already built and owned, Khanna and the developers got to work, adding about 35 more homes on either side of the street.
“You’re close to everything — groceries and dining — while still being on a dead-end street,” Khanna said. “This neighborhood doesn’t see a lot of drive-thru traffic.”
While the subdivision is about 95% completed, construction crews are working to finish up the remaining units by fall, including 112 Chateau Place Lot 24. Chateau Place sits off Candlewood Court, near the Kroger shopping center on Timberlake Road. The units sell in the range of about $215,000.
Though on the outside the home may look like its neighbors, on the inside there is plenty of space to make it your own. The spacious entryway opens up to a closet where you can stash shoes and jackets away and into the great room with 15-foot cathedral ceilings.
“That’s what residents love about these units,” Khanna said. “The cathedral ceilings run throughout the entire home. It gives you a light and airy feel.”
The coat closet was a recent addition to the newer units, Khanna notes.
“When you build, you’re able to get feedback from potential buyers and residents and make a few changes,” she said.
While the kitchen has a plethora of recess lights, the great room also boasts skylights which fill the space with natural light throughout the day. In the center of the room stands a stone gas fireplace that is a perfect centerpiece for an entertainment area.
“With these units, we wanted a modern look,” Khanna said. “I love being able to design the units by picking out cabinets and colors. But what’s also great is that some residents have bought a unit before we’ve completed construction so they get to bring their own tastes into the process.”
She also keeps in mind that in a sub development, it’s easy for all the units to look the same. But with each one, she tries to add a mix up of colors for the exterior.
“We’ve done beige, blues, greens, and a couple different greys,” she said. “We wanted to also match the other houses that were here in the development.”
One of Khanna’s favorite elements of the kitchen is a large island that doubles as a bar for maximized seating.
“This way you can have your bar stools and all this extra space,” she said.
While there’s no traditional laundry room, the double door laundry allows for quick and easy access right off the kitchen and across from the main bathroom.
“We added a linen closet to this bathroom because extra storage is important,” Khanna said.
The bathroom also allows for access to the second bedroom. Though it doesn’t have a walk-in closet, it does have large windows to bring in natural light. The Lot 24 unit has carpet in the both bedrooms.
Across the way, the master bedroom has its own bathroom suite with a double sink, which Khanna notes is a favorite feature. But the selling point is the walk-out deck that overlooks the neighborhood directly off the master bedroom.
“We put trees up [in the back] for more privacy,” Khanna said. “When we started, they were little twigs, but they’ve sprouted up a lot so you don’t feel like you’re looking directly into someone else’s house.”
The units on the right side of Chateau Place also have a large walk-out unfinished basement that opens up to a potential patio space.
When Khanna talks about how much she loves the units she’s speaking from experience. She and her husband ended up buying one for their daughter.
“We turned the basement into a third bedroom with an extra great room and still had plenty of storage,” she said. “[With the addition of the basement] there’s 2,800-sqaure feet to work with and still add extra space for any storage.”
Khanna and her husband also downsized recently and understand what makes the units so appealing, especially since things such as sewage, water, electricity, landscaping, and snow removal are included in the homeowners association fees.
“You think that 1,400 square feet is small, but it’s not,” she said. “When it’s you and a significant other, you don’t realize just how much space you’re really using. It’s cozy. We [in our house] only use about 800 to 900-square feet. We don’t need all that extra space. So, when I talk to people my age looking for homes, I always tell them they’re going to love this subdivision.”
The residents do too, according to Khanna. She said she routinely hears about how well everyone gets along and how they’ve tried to plan dinners and walks around the neighborhood with one another.
There are four units left to complete in the subdivision and Khanna plans to make one of those handicap accessible. Khanna has no reason to believe that they won’t be filled up soon.
PHOTOS: Chateau Place development nearly complete off Timberlake Road
