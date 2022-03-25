Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Amherst woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a driving while intoxicat…
A Lynchburg woman was killed and four others are hospitalized from injuries in connection with a shooting in Madison Heights, the Amherst Coun…
LOVINGSTON — He played the sport for years. Then, after hanging up his catcher’s gear and bat, and spending about 10 years running an area you…
A Lynchburg student was arrested Thursday after police found a handgun in a backpack, police said.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Bill Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his adult life living in Lynchburg, set the all-time world record in the equipped bench press in late January. It is a mark that lasted for 36 days.
When Tarsha Joyner opened her bakery business in July 2012, it was just pretend.
A 42-year-old male motorcyclist was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersecti…
A woman who lives in Lynchburg and has family in Ukraine, with support from the restaurant where she works, has spent the past few weeks raisi…
Malik Willis casually strolled into Liberty football’s spring practice Monday morning. He greeted several people with his customary, ‘Good mor…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.