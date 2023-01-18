Clark leads UVa past Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia Tech has seen its share of Kihei Clark over the Virginia guard’s five college seasons. Wednesday night, the Hokies saw Clark at his best.

Clark scored a season-high 20 points and had five assists, leading No. 10 UVa to a 78-68 win at John Paul Jones Arena, the Cavaliers’ fourth straight victory and the reeling Hokies’ sixth consecutive defeat.

“Kihei just took advantage of some good drives,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “He made some clever plays and then hit some shots that were huge.”

Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 15 points and had five rebounds, and senior forward Jayden Gardner had 12 and four for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC).

Virginia Tech got senior guard Hunter Cattoor back after he missed the previous four contests with an elbow injury. He scored 11 points and had six rebounds and five assists.

But while Cattoor’s return and Clark’s strong play sparked both offenses, two of the ACC’s statistically stingiest defenses looked anything but that for much of the night.

With NBA players Steph Curry and Ty Jerome — a former Virginia standout — seated in the front row, UVa shot 51% from the floor, recording 19 assists with just five turnovers, while Tech shot 49% and also had 19 assists against eight turnovers.

“We’ve gone at this now for four years,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “[Bennett] knows how we’re going to handle things and he knows how we’re going to handle things. I’m proud of our numbers. Those are Virginia Tech numbers.”

The Hokies (11-7, 1-6), who are in 12th place in the ACC standings, lost in Charlottesville for the fourth straight time.

Tech’s six-game losing streak is the its longest skid since Buzz Williams’ first Tech team lost seven in a row from Feb. 14, 2015, to March 7, 2015. Tech’s 1-6 ACC mark is the team’s worst league record through seven ACC games since Williams’ first Tech team also lost six of its first seven ACC games.

Virginia stuck with its smaller starting lineup Wednesday, opening with Ben Vander Plas instead of Kadin Shedrick. And Vander Plas, who has been hot from the perimeter in recent games, scored the game’s first basket on a nifty reverse in the paint.

Virginia Tech came in struggling with turnovers and 3-point shooting, and in the first 4:14, those were problems again for the Hokies. Tech missed two 3-pointers and committed two turnovers, falling behind 11-2.

The Hokies, who shot 27.5% over the past five games, found their stroke Wednesday.

An 11-0 run by the Hokies, and a five-minute scoring drought for UVa, put Tech up 21-19 with 7:42 to play in the half. It finished the first half 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Virginia — which had shot 43.6% on 3-pointers in its last five games — hit just one of its first nine 3-point attempts. Vander Plas connected on the team’s 10th try, putting the Cavaliers up 29-26 with 4:21 to go before the break. That started a 14-5 run to end the half, one capped by a ferocious drive and one-handed dunk by Reece Beekman that sent Virginia, which is tied for second in the ACC standings, to the locker room up 40-31.

It was a half that saw Cattoor’s return spark the Hokies on the offensive end of the floor, but Tech’s defense still struggled. Virginia shot 54.8% from the floor in the first half.

A charge to open the second half helped Virginia Tech pull within a basket, down 51-49, with 12:18 to play.

But UVa freshman guard Isaac McKneely scored four straight to give the Cavaliers’ a cushion again.

Clark’s 3-pointer with 7:37 to go put Virginia up 62-55.

Clark improved to 6-2 in his career against Virginia Tech, and had one of his most productive games against the Hokies, surpassing his averages of eight points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds in the series before Wednesday. His 18 points were the most he’s scored in the rivalry.

Clark also recorded his 111th victory at UVa to take over the top spot in the program’s career wins list. He previously was tied with former teammate Mamadi Diakite.

The Hokies find themselves facing January struggles for the second straight season. A year ago, the Hokies dropped their first four ACC contests, opening 2-7 in league play. But Young’s club won nine of its final 11 regular-season games, then won four straight in Brooklyn to claim the program’s first ACC Tournament championship.

With games against Clemson, Duke, Syracuse and Miami to close out the month, and a rematch with the Cavaliers to start February looming, this hole looks even more daunting for the Hokies.

Tech was hampered Wednesday by the absence of Rodney Rice, a freshman reserve guard who broke a finger in his right hand at practice Saturday. After undergoing surgery for an injured right ankle in the offseason, which caused him to miss Tech’s first 16 games, Rice made his debut in the Hokies’ loss last week at Syracuse.

One game later, he faces another surgery. He will undergo that procedure Friday and is out indefinitely.

Beekman tallied 11 points and seven assists for UVa. Vander Plas had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Darius Maddox posted 13 points, including nine off three 3-pointers, for the Hokies. Grant Basile had 12 points. Justyn Mutts had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Sean Pedulla also had 10 points.