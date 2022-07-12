Community Sports listings for July 13 through 19

BASKETBALL

HILL CITY HOOPS: The Lynchburg Parks & Rec department offers this free even at Miller Park on Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. through July 29. For ages 13 through 18. Teams face off in 5 vs. 5 games. All skill levels are welcome. An all-star skills challenge is scheduled for July 29.

CAMPS

BROOKVILLE GIRLS SOFTBALL CAMP: Is scheduled for July 25 through 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brookville High School. Camp instructors include the Brookville coaching staff and players. Emphasis is on skill building, teamwork and sportsmanship. This camp is for girls entering grades 5 through 8. Camp fee is $50 and includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration is encouraged, but campers may also register prior to the beginning of the Day 1 session. For more information, call (434) 426-0304.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Fairview Fitness — at Fairview Center, Aug. 1 through 31 on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. for ages 50+, $30; Fairview Line Dance — at Fairview Center, free, Aug. 3 through 31 on Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., for ages 50+; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays from Aug. 2 through 30, 4 to 5:10 p.m. Ages 18+, cost $25; Tai Chi at Daniel's Hill — on Thursdays from Aug. 4 through 25 at Daniel's Hill Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 50+. Cost $25; Yoga — Thursdays from Aug. 4 through 25 at Templeton Center, 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18+. Price $25; Zumba Gold — Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through 30, from 10 to 10:45 p.m. Ages 50+, free.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants also may play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

RUNNING/WALKING

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. until noon. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Individual, team and corporate sign-up options are available. Individual and team cost is $40 until July 30 ($45 after) and the corporate rate is $500 until Aug. 20. A Kid's Zone course is also available this year for children ages 5 through 12, and the cost is $10. T-shirts are available for those who register prior to July 20. Packet pickup is on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Jamerson Family YMCA from 7 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. or on Saturday morning prior to the race. For more information, visit poplarforest.org/event/face-the-forest-5k-obstacle-course-run-2022/. Or sign up at runsignup.com.

VIRGINIA 10 MILER: The Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at 8 a.m. and will include with 4 Mile Run and 4 Mile Walk. The 10 Miler starts and finishes across from E.C. Glass High School on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. This year's 4 Mile events (4.4 miles) also begin and finish at E.C. Glass and feature a new route that includes the Blackwater Creek Bikeway. The Amazing Children's 1/4, 1/2 and 1 Mile events will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of the 10 Miler is $65 through Sept. 1. The 4 Mile events are $40 through Sept. 1. All Amazing Children's events cost $20 through Aug. 31. Virtual 10 Miler and 4 Mile Run/Walk options ($40 each) are available. This will be the 48th running of the 10 Miler. For more information, including packet pickup, visit virginiatenmiler.com. Sign up at the site or by visiting runsignup.com.

SWIMMING/POOL EVENTS

GREAT CARDBOARD BOAT RACE: This race, in its 5th year, requires participants to build and race cardboard boats crewed by one or two people at the Miller Park Pool. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is open to anyone 8 or older. For more information, visit lynchburgparksandrec.com. Register by Aug. 3.

SWIM CLASSES: The Lynchburg Parks & Rec department offers a variety of swim lessons at Miller Park Pool. Classes include Adult Beginner, Level 2 (in shallow water), Level 2 Advanced, Level 4, Parent & Child, Pre-School 1 and Pre-School 2. Visit lynchburgparksandrec.com for further information or to register.

TENNIS

LITTLE HITTERS TENNIS: For children ages 4 through 6 on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) at peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. Classes are taught using Quickstart tennis balls, which allow for a quicker development and fun while learning the game. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

ACES TENNIS: For children ages 6 through 8 on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) at Peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. More advanced players will learn how to rally, play points and score for match play. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

FUTURES TENNIS: For children ages 8 through 10 on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) at Peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. More advanced players will learn how to rally, play points and score for match play. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: At Peaks View Park on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.). Instructors will help players prepare for high school tennis, junior team tennis and USTA tournaments. The class will focus on developing top spin forehand, top spin and slice backhand, volleys, overheads and flat and spin serves. For ages 14-18. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

NEWS & NOTES

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: Week 4 results — Meet scores: Oakwood 472, Vista Acres 165; Peakland 413, Bedford Y 96; Hill City 497, ACT 183; Boonsboro 257, Falling River 235; FAST 288, Rainbow Forest 272; Note: Farmington vs. Wildwood was canceled because of inclement weather. New Team Records — Jack Mills (Hill City) 15-18 Boys 100 Free (broke record set by Carter Watson in 2010); Jack Mills (Hill City) in 15-18 Boys 50 Fly (broke his own record); Emory Hill (Peakland) 13-14 Girls 50 Breaststroke (broke record set by Rachel Ritchie in 2001); Jackson Carpenter (Peakland) 11-12 Boys 100 Free (broke record set by Joel Oliver in 1988; Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) 15-18 Boys 50 Free (broke own record). New Pool Records — Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood, at Oakwood) 15-18 Boys 50 Free (broke own record); Jack Mills (Hill City, at Hill City) 15-18 Boys 50 Fly (broke own record); 200 Medley Relay 15-18 Boys Team, comprised of Jack Mills, Ben Hiss, Evan Shopbell, Max Schonfelder (Hill City, at Hill City) broke record set by Oakwood's Colby Childress, Kane Campbell, Connor Sauls and Brian Grimmett in 2018. Dual Meet Standings — Oakwood 4-0, Hill City 4-0, Peakland 4-0, Boonsboro 3-1, Farmington 2-1, Rainbow Forest 2-2, FAST 2-2, Wildwood 1-2, Vista Acres 1-3, Falling River 0-4, Bedford Y 0-4, Amherst Tritons 0-4.