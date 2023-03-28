THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Adult Softball (Co-ed and Men’s) — At Peaks View Park. The Co-ed League plays Mondays and Wednesdays, the Men’s League is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, all games from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Cost is $450 per team. For ages 18 and older.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

SOFTBALL PICKUP GAMES: At Peaks View Park from April 5 through Oct. 25, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Cost is $10 per month. Games played at Field No. 1. Field No. 1 will also be reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practices every Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until noon for a $10 participation fee.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Cracked Vessel Tai Chi — At Daniel’s Hill Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 50-plus. Class runs from April 6 through 27. This basics class is an introduction to various aspects of tai chi concepts. Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents; Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free. Class runs April 5 through 26; Group Chair Exercise — at Templeton Center, from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This program offers seated fitness for people with mobility, endurance or balance issues. The program runs through April 27; Modern Line Dance (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. through April 25. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $50 for Lynchburg residents, $53 for non-residents; Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday from 6:45 until 7:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents; Morning Yoga — Through April 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Miller Center; Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays through April 18, at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents, $106 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents; Zumba Gold — at College Hill Center on Tuesdays and Daniel’s Hill Center on Thursdays, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The class is free.

RUNNING

RUN 4 THEIR LIVES 5K WALK & RUN: Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Liberty University’s Indoor Track Complex. Race fee is $24 and increases to $30 after April 14. The Kids 1 Mile Fun Run is scheduled for April 21 at 7 p.m. and is open to children ages 12 and younger. Cost is $15. For more information, visit runsignup.com

MEMORIAL DAY 10K RUN & 2-MILE WALK: Monday, May 29, at 8 a.m. This race begins and ends at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg and is run along the Blackwater Bike Trail. Registration for the 10K is $30, with an increase to $35 after April 30. Race day cost is $40. A 10K assisted participant option is also available. The 2-mile walk is $25 and an assisted participant option is available for that event as well. Assisted participant options have no cost. Medals will be awarded and race T-shirts will be available. For more information, including packet pickup, visit runsignup.com

UNITED WAY 5K ON THE RUNWAY: Sunday, April 30, 8 a.m. at Lynchburg Regional Airport. Cost of the event is $35 and increases after April 23. This race is for people ages 8 and older who are able to complete a 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course follows the taxiway parallel to the airport runway. There is a 500-person limit. Race begins at the General Aviation Terminal. Visit runsignup.com for more information.

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN-ONE: Lloyd Goode recorded an ace on March 23 at Bedford Country Club. Goode's shot occurred on No. 12, a 172-yard par 3. He used a rescue club and his shot was witnessed by Watts Key and Jay Barnes.