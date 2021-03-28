Community Viewpoint: On Vietnam Veterans Day

I recently discovered Monday is Vietnam Veterans Day. Who knew? Talk about your low-key days of commemoration! But now that I know, I think those of us who served in Vietnam should set aside the day to pause and reflect on how we should feel about it.

Maybe it’s just as well we didn’t know then what we know now about that misbegotten and misguided war. Forget President Reagan’s revisionist whitewashing. “Ours was [not] a noble cause” in Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh was, first and foremost, a nationalist who had expected us to dissuade France from reclaiming her former colony after World War II.

The division of Vietnam, North and South, following the French defeat at Dien Bien Phu in 1954 was never meant to be permanent, and the Republic of Vietnam in the south was our creation.

As Daniel Ellsberg — who leaked the secret history of our Vietnam involvement, the “Pentagon Papers” — once put it, “We didn’t intervene on the wrong side; we were the wrong side.” What’s worse, the means we employed were all out of proportion to the ends we sought in Vietnam. At times, we seemed intent on destroying the country to save it.

So how, then, should those of us who went to that war feel about our service? While our cause was not “noble,” for the great majority of us, our service was.