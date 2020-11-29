Community Viewpoint: Put up or shut up

But recently, this newspaper printed an article that included a section about a woman who claims to have voted twice for her candidate. According to the article, she posted her confession on the internet. I think we can all agree that this confession of guilt should be investigated. If it turns out to be true, she should be charged and tried for her crime, and punished according to the law. Oh, by the way, her candidate was Donald Trump. That’s Republican voter fraud.

So let’s explore that issue for a minute.

In 2017, the Republican congress refused to extend the Voter Rights Act.

Since then, in Republican controlled states, many in the South, white Republican election officials have closed polling places in Black and minority neighborhoods. Their excuse is they are saving money. But why don’t they save money by closing polling places in white neighborhoods? We all know that an excuse is not a reason. The reason they close sites in minority neighborhoods is because Black and minority voters tend to vote Democratic. If they can keep Blacks and minorities from voting then Democrats won’t get elected and the Republicans will keep power. They’ll be able to continue to control the people. Note I said power and control, not govern justly and fairly. That’s white Republican voter fraud.

But it goes on.