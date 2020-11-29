Community Viewpoint: Put up or shut up

Years ago, when I was in junior high school and high school, our school had its share of braggarts and liars. Every school does. When we were confronted with tales of extraordinary accomplishments or outlandish abilities, my friends and I would use a common rebuttal of the day, “Put up or shut up.”
Your editorial “cartoon” of Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, brought back thoughts of those days. You showed a graveyard with multiple tombstones. On each was a sticker that said “I Voted.” The meaning, presumably, was that Democrats carried out election fraud by having dead people “vote.”
Put up or shut up!
I have seen no evidence any such fraud has occurred. Most of Trump’s false claims of voter fraud have been thrown out of court for lack of evidence. His own legal team has quit rather than have their professional reputation forever attached to his wild and unproven claims.
If anyone has actual evidence of voter fraud, something they have personally observed, they have the duty and responsibility to report their observations to the appropriate authorities. That’s REAL evidence. Not rumors, lies and conspiracy theories spread by the likes of Fox News and QAnon. They’re liars. They always have been. They always will be. And not garbage from the internet. My granddaughter knows how to manipulate text and photos on the internet. They’re easily faked. I’m talking about events the accuser has actually witnessed first hand. If you can’t prove it’s true, don’t repeat the lie. Put up or shut up.
But recently, this newspaper printed an article that included a section about a woman who claims to have voted twice for her candidate. According to the article, she posted her confession on the internet. I think we can all agree that this confession of guilt should be investigated. If it turns out to be true, she should be charged and tried for her crime, and punished according to the law. Oh, by the way, her candidate was Donald Trump. That’s Republican voter fraud.
So let’s explore that issue for a minute.
In 2017, the Republican congress refused to extend the Voter Rights Act.
Since then, in Republican controlled states, many in the South, white Republican election officials have closed polling places in Black and minority neighborhoods. Their excuse is they are saving money. But why don’t they save money by closing polling places in white neighborhoods? We all know that an excuse is not a reason. The reason they close sites in minority neighborhoods is because Black and minority voters tend to vote Democratic. If they can keep Blacks and minorities from voting then Democrats won’t get elected and the Republicans will keep power. They’ll be able to continue to control the people. Note I said power and control, not govern justly and fairly. That’s white Republican voter fraud.
But it goes on.
In Republican controlled states, many in the South, white Republican election officials are using arbitrary and capricious excuses to deny Black and minority applicants from registering to vote. For example, if the applicant’s name is misspelled, they throw out the application. Or if the applicant has recently moved but not had the opportunity to change the address on their state approved ID, the officials throw the application out. This is both illegal and unconstitutional (see amendments XV and XXIV.) And they don’t apply the same restrictions to white applicants. The reason is Black and minority voters tend to vote Democratic. And if the official can keep Black and minority applicants from voting, then Democrats won’t get elected and the Republicans will keep power. They’ll be able to continue to control the people. Note I said power and control, not govern justly and fairly. That’s white Republican voter fraud.
But wait, there’s still more.
In Republican controlled states, many in the South, and including our own Commonwealth of Virginia, elected Republican officials have gerrymandered voting districts to minimize the votes of Black and minority citizens. Black and minority neighborhoods are divided up into 2 or more districts, drowning the Black and minority votes in a sea of white votes. The reason is Black and minority voters tend to vote Democratic. If they minimize the Black and minority vote, then Democrats won’t get elected. The Republicans will retain power. They’ll be able to control the people. Note I said power and control, not govern justly and fairly. That’s Republican voter fraud.
I’ve read letters in this newspaper from supposedly concerned citizens who claim to be worried about what might eventually amount to a few dozen, maybe a hundred, fraudulent votes. Yet they turn their backs on the hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of votes that the Republicans routinely block. If they’re really concerned about fraud, why are they not outraged by this Republican voter fraud? Why are they not demanding just and fair voting and elections for everyone? Why are they sitting on their thumbs and doing nothing to stop this illegal and unconstitutional violation of the rights of all people? Why is nothing being done?
This is systematic racism and voter fraud at its worst. And it’s being carried out by the Republicans. And it’s got to stop!
Now, with a new president, legally elected, hopefully we can end this.
Lee Formo lives in Monroe.
