Community Viewpoint: The biblical case for mercy

I would like to respond to Mr. Scott Myers, who quoted scripture from the Bible to make his case for the death penalty when he said to do away with capital punishment is against the Bible.
In Leviticus 20:10 of the Old Testament, it states if a man commits adultery with another man’s wife, both he and the adulteress must be put to death.
However, let us consider John 8:3-11 in the New Testament in which the Pharisees and the teachers of the law brought a woman caught in adultery to Jesus expecting Him to condemn her to death in keeping with the law of Moses. Jesus’ response was to request the “one who is without sin cast the first stone” after which all of the accusers put down their stones and left. Jesus asks the woman who condemned her and she replies, “No one, sir.” He responded with, “Neither do I condemn you (to death). Go and sin no more.”
If Jesus doesn’t condemn people to lawful death, who are we to do so?
Paul writes in Romans 3:23, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” And Peter writes in 1 Peter 2:10, “once you had not received mercy (before Jesus) but now you have received mercy.”
I am not saying, of course, that people who commit murder, and especially heinous murder, should just receive mercy and not be punished. There must be consequences and the citizenry must be protected but the question is what kind of punishment.
This question is all the more important in our country where the criminal justice system is overwhelmingly stacked against the poor and against people of color. Too many people on Death Row have been found to be innocent and too many have been executed only to learn later of their innocence. (I recommend John Grisham’s non-fiction book “The Innocent Man” as a good depiction of what can happen.)
One hundred and eight countries around the world have abolished capital punishment, including more first-world nations. Research has shown the death penalty does not function as a deterrent.
Given that fact and knowing we can seldom be 100% certain of guilt, isn’t it time to do away with the death penalty in America? What kind of witness to mercy are we? I am glad the Virginia legislature agrees.
Judith Benedict lives in Lynchburg.