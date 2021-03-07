Community Viewpoint: The biblical case for mercy

I would like to respond to Mr. Scott Myers, who quoted scripture from the Bible to make his case for the death penalty when he said to do away with capital punishment is against the Bible.

In Leviticus 20:10 of the Old Testament, it states if a man commits adultery with another man’s wife, both he and the adulteress must be put to death.

However, let us consider John 8:3-11 in the New Testament in which the Pharisees and the teachers of the law brought a woman caught in adultery to Jesus expecting Him to condemn her to death in keeping with the law of Moses. Jesus’ response was to request the “one who is without sin cast the first stone” after which all of the accusers put down their stones and left. Jesus asks the woman who condemned her and she replies, “No one, sir.” He responded with, “Neither do I condemn you (to death). Go and sin no more.”

If Jesus doesn’t condemn people to lawful death, who are we to do so?

Paul writes in Romans 3:23, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” And Peter writes in 1 Peter 2:10, “once you had not received mercy (before Jesus) but now you have received mercy.”