Community Viewpoint: The definition of insanity

In spite of all this, more than 74 million Americans voted for President Trump to give him further chances to govern. But Joe Biden got 7 million more votes. This was unacceptable to President Trump, who said, without providing evidence that the election was stolen from him by rigged voting machines and fraudulent ballot counts. He sued more than 50 times to try to change the results and strong armed state legislators to set aside the electoral college vote. Courts and state legislators listened but rebuffed his efforts. He was urged to preserve a legacy, accept his loss and not attack our democratic system.

Still, there was no change in behavior. In Georgia, we see he tried 18 times to change the election result. In his final call to Republican Georgia Secretary of State he threatened criminal liability and demanded Republican loyalty in asking the Secretary to ‘find’ the necessary votes or ‘recalculate’ the results so Trump was the winner. A criminal act according to some.

And as inauguration day looms, the President has obstructed the transition process, discussed martial law, pardoned loyalists convicted of crimes and otherwise rewarded many who supported him. ... And ominously he has replaced many in the Department of Defense with loyalists, action which precipitated an unprecedented letter from all living Secretaries of Defense warning not to use the military for political purposes.