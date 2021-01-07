Community Viewpoint: The definition of insanity

By Stephen C. Martin
One definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
America has done just that by accepting the destructive and erratic behavior of President Trump and expecting things would get better.
“Just give him a chance” we heard, to bring his most talented people to Washington to add their skills to his, a stable genius, and make deals to get the best health care ever, a nuclear-free Korea, a border wall paid by Mexico, tax reform, a balanced budget, and a drained swamp and other promises.
America waited.
The so-called “smartest” advisors and cabinet appointees came and left or were fired or indicted at a rate never seen before. Many barely had time to learn their job, much less solve problems.
When criticism or failures were reported, it was all attributed to “fake news.” When the President was impeached for trying to bully foreign governments to create a cloud of investigation over rival Joe Biden, some Americans said, “Don’t remove him from office — he will surely have learned his lesson.” He did not, firing civil servants and inspector generals he considered to be working against him.
When the challenge of COVID-19 faced the country, the President failed miserably, worrying more about how things looked politically, downplaying the severity of the disease, denying science, bragging about his role, failing to meet with and lead the COVID-19 Task Force, and suggesting simple steps, such as wearing a mask, were unnecessary, hosting events which spread the disease to White House staff and the public, then jeopardizing national security by catching it himself. Today, facing sharp criticism, President Trump says the reports that more than 350,000 Americans have died from the disease is fake news.
In spite of all this, more than 74 million Americans voted for President Trump to give him further chances to govern. But Joe Biden got 7 million more votes. This was unacceptable to President Trump, who said, without providing evidence that the election was stolen from him by rigged voting machines and fraudulent ballot counts. He sued more than 50 times to try to change the results and strong armed state legislators to set aside the electoral college vote. Courts and state legislators listened but rebuffed his efforts. He was urged to preserve a legacy, accept his loss and not attack our democratic system.
Still, there was no change in behavior. In Georgia, we see he tried 18 times to change the election result. In his final call to Republican Georgia Secretary of State he threatened criminal liability and demanded Republican loyalty in asking the Secretary to ‘find’ the necessary votes or ‘recalculate’ the results so Trump was the winner. A criminal act according to some.
And as inauguration day looms, the President has obstructed the transition process, discussed martial law, pardoned loyalists convicted of crimes and otherwise rewarded many who supported him. ... And ominously he has replaced many in the Department of Defense with loyalists, action which precipitated an unprecedented letter from all living Secretaries of Defense warning not to use the military for political purposes.
This behavior should not come as a surprise. For years, mental health professionals warned Trump’s actions are predictable. He is a malignant narcissist who cannot and will not accept criticism or failure and most assuredly will do anything to avoid the label “loser.” Yet so many Americans keep doing the same thing, tolerating his destructive acts while deluding themselves things will get better.
And while committing this insanity our democracy, our Rome, burns while our President, our Nero, and his enablers diddle.
Stephen C. Martin lives in Amherst.