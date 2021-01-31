Community Viewpoint: The GOP's double standard

By E.A. Paull
During President Bill Clinton’s 1993 impeachment, the GOP and some evangelicals chanted “character matters.” In 2015, Donald Trump sought the GOP nomination. Some Republican contenders spoke out and identified his unacceptable behaviors. Ted Cruz correctly labeling him a pathological liar but, once Trump won the nomination, there was only silence.
So now do conservatives hold themselves to a lower standard than what they expect of others? Does character no longer matter? Are truth, integrity and honor given mere lip service when convenient? Does free speech allows reckless falsehoods to endanger others? Does the First Amendment only applies to Trump supporters? Is the “other” always the only threat?
Trump suggested to Georgia election officials that, as a true Republican, it is OK to cheat. Really? The ends never justify the means when you compromise your values to a tyrannical, self-styled false god of any political persuasion. Trump relentlessly marched towards his authoritarian goals, plainly showing in endless large and small ways who he is and always has been. Ignoring his glaring character flaws and touting “Let Trump be Trump” has ill served the GOP and this nation.
He didn’t need specific words on Jan. 6 because he has groomed a blindly loyal core. Relentlessly repeating “alternate facts,” “fake news” and “witch-hunt” lies, he wrapped his greed for power in false patriotism and his huge character red flags were ignored.
Putting Virginia and Michigan on his 2020 hit list, his partisan, pathetic and tepid response to a Jan. 6 dress rehearsal (the attack on the Michigan state house) spoke volumes to the extremists he has coaxed out of the shadows. He claimed ignorance of them, though they attended his rallies and the FBI labeled them as a serious threat. What delighted him? “They love me!” He craves worship from his addicted followers to feed his grotesque ego. They feed off each other through his warped social media network. Words matter.
Why must he be pressured to do the right thing? Ever since Charlottesville, the extremists have learned to ignore another too-little-too-late request for peace, scripted and mechanically delivered. Trump watched the Jan. 6 events unfold and took no immediate action. Silence and lack of leadership fed more chaos, endangering his own supporters as things spiraled out of control. Did he think of the lives at risk? No. Did he care about the vice president and his family? No. Tell Trump the truth about anything at your peril. Trump felt “betrayed” because Pence rejected lies and insurrection.
Trump isn’t, wasn’t and never will be psychologically fit to be in charge of anything. Elected officials must speak truth to power and to their constituents. A hollow and divided political party driven by fear, blatant lies and baseless conspiracy theories is unacceptable.
More incriminating details will emerge but Trump still remains either a toxic mastermind, grossly incompetent or both. He shrank the GOP by purging all but those most “loyal” to him, and still lumbers along his dangerous, delusional twisted path.
His cancerous ego always has blamed others for his own failures, throwing anyone under the bus who he saw as disloyal and he continues to do so. Always ego driven, he fails all crucial character tests. What happens in other countries can and did happen here.
Sadly the GOP and the nation lost John McCain, who could admit his flaws but never lost his grip on his personal honor, integrity, ethics, and the truth for the greater good. Trump has never had even a passing acquaintance with anything John McCain, and others like him, have stood for and sometimes died for.
