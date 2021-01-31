Community Viewpoint: The GOP's double standard

Putting Virginia and Michigan on his 2020 hit list, his partisan, pathetic and tepid response to a Jan. 6 dress rehearsal (the attack on the Michigan state house) spoke volumes to the extremists he has coaxed out of the shadows. He claimed ignorance of them, though they attended his rallies and the FBI labeled them as a serious threat. What delighted him? “They love me!” He craves worship from his addicted followers to feed his grotesque ego. They feed off each other through his warped social media network. Words matter.

Why must he be pressured to do the right thing? Ever since Charlottesville, the extremists have learned to ignore another too-little-too-late request for peace, scripted and mechanically delivered. Trump watched the Jan. 6 events unfold and took no immediate action. Silence and lack of leadership fed more chaos, endangering his own supporters as things spiraled out of control. Did he think of the lives at risk? No. Did he care about the vice president and his family? No. Tell Trump the truth about anything at your peril. Trump felt “betrayed” because Pence rejected lies and insurrection.

Trump isn’t, wasn’t and never will be psychologically fit to be in charge of anything. Elected officials must speak truth to power and to their constituents. A hollow and divided political party driven by fear, blatant lies and baseless conspiracy theories is unacceptable.