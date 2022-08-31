Amherst museum event honors the life of Ted Hughes

The Amherst County Museum and Historic Society is hosting the program ‘Remembrances of Ted Hughes’ at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

The late Ted Hughes was known far and wide for his restoration/conservation projects, notably his work on the Virginia Blue Ridge Caboose #2, according to the museum. “His workshop Chalklevel Carriage and Buggy Works was a delight to see, especially when he was busy working on a piece like a horse-drawn carriage or hearse,” a news release from the museum states.

Hughes also restored Proffitt’s Mill, a gristmill that his wife Jane’s grandfather,

Eglon M. Proffitt, operated in 1910.

Light refreshments will be served during the event at the museum’s Hamble Center, 154 South Main St., Amherst.

The program is made possible by Amherst County, the Town of Amherst, and generous museum patrons. It is open to the public with no admission fee.