Dick Whitehead of the Historical Society of Nelson County will talk about the life of Parson Rose, who came to the Virginia Colony at the age of 21, just ordained in England. Preaching was his calling, but he developed other areas of expertise, such as surveying, inventing the double canoe for transporting tobacco, medical treatments and business enterprises.

The program is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. Light refreshments will be served.

The program is co-sponsored by the Amherst County Museum & Historical Society and the Historical Society of Nelson County with support from the Town of Amherst.

For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, Director, Amherst County Museum and Historical Society at (434) 946-9068 or by the website email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.