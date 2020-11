Alan is a handsome, domesticated short-haired, black and white male, 3 months old. Alan was one of a litter of four that have been in foster care since infancy. He is well-socialized with people of all ages, good with other cats, and would probably be fine with dogs. Alan is a well-adjusted, happy-go-lucky soul. He enjoys climbing cat trees, batting toy mice around the floor, and cuddling in your arms.