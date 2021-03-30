 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Alix
Alix is a beautiful long-haired neutered male about 6 years old who was found in terrible condition at Wintergreen Resort. He appeared to have been poisoned and was unable to walk. He spent the next ten days at Lovingston Veterinary Hospital.

Alix is now at Almost Home where he is once again an amazingly healthy cat. The only long-term consequence of having been outdoors and ill is that his ear tips were frost-bitten and have since fallen off. Alix is a snuggly happy boy who enjoys hanging out with people. He is interested in other cats and seems to be interested in dogs.

Mostly, Alix is looking for a warm home with good food and a soft lap to sit in. Because his ears are pink and white, he should be an indoor cat to keep his ears from being sunburned.

