Ann Bonny came to us a mother cat. She has not had an easy life and has suffered some trauma to one of her eyes. It’s not surprising that Ann Bonny’s a little shy. However, if you sit with her quietly and stroke her, she’ll purr like a kitten, knead with her paws, relax and roll on her side and show you her belly. She is affectionate and playful, and ready for a home to call her own. This little girl is looking for someone who can love her and let her blossom. Could it be you?
Cat of the week: Ann Bonny
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four-year-old Flint is like a cowboy hero from an old western show: handsome, a bit rowdy with a few scars and a sincere heart. At 57 pounds, …
Colby is an orange and white, domesticated shorthaired male cat who is 2 to 4 four years old. Sweet, handsome Colby will purr as you scratch h…
Chic is a gentle, friendly little girl who adapts well to new situations. As soon as she arrived at the shelter, she was ready to meet new peo…