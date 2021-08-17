 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Ann Bonny
Cat of the week: Ann Bonny

Cat, Ann Bonnie

Ann Bonny

Ann Bonny came to us a mother cat. She has not had an easy life and has suffered some trauma to one of her eyes. It’s not surprising that Ann Bonny’s a little shy. However, if you sit with her quietly and stroke her, she’ll purr like a kitten, knead with her paws, relax and roll on her side and show you her belly. She is affectionate and playful, and ready for a home to call her own. This little girl is looking for someone who can love her and let her blossom. Could it be you?

