Cat of the week: Annie

Annie is a 12-year-old female long-haired cat with chocolate and caramel tabby markings. Sadly, her human recently passed away, and she hopes for someone new to share her love with. Annie is perfect for someone who wants a loyal companion and the good feeling of helping a cat find new person in her golden years.

She acts like a youngster, enjoying interacting with humans and exploring her surroundings. When you come to meet her, she’ll likely rub up against you and then sit on your lap as you rub her ears and run your fingers through her beautiful fur coat.