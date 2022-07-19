 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Annie

Annie
Annie is a 12-year-old female long-haired cat tabby. Sadly, her human companion recently passed away, and she now finds herself looking for someone new to share her love with. Annie is perfect for someone who wants a loyal companion and the good feeling of helping a cat enjoy the latter years of its life.

She still acts like a youngster, actively enjoying interacting with humans and exploring her surroundings. When you meet her, she’ll likely rub up against you and then sit on your lap as you rub her ears and run your fingers through her glorious fur coat.

