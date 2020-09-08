Cat of the week: Bella

Bella is a gorgeous long-haired tortoiseshell spayed female born on Oct. 12, 2005. Bella is friendly and enjoys being loved on by anybody who passes by her cage. Let her out into a larger space, and she’ll purr, rub up against you and lick you to show her affection. She closes her eyes as you scratch her head. It’s sad. This little girl who is so full of love spends most her time alone. She has hyperthyroidism and receives an easy-to-give medicine twice a day to regulate her thyroid.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!